Haystack, caramel or bark? The colourways of the perfect cuppa

Woods: 'I have no real idea what strength or colour tea ought to be when I'm making it for other people'

Hot drink? I’ve just popped on the kettle, how do you take your tea?

No, you can’t have it “as it comes”. Absolutely not. You must choose; chicken soup pale or builder’s brick red? Cinnamon ghost, mushroom breath? How do you feel about haystack, caramel or bark?

Yes, we are still talking about tea, the drink that cheers, does not inebriate but these days confuses. According to social media any half-decent hostess or conscientious co-worker should consult a colour chart in order to serve up the perfect brew.

The account VeryBritishProblems on Twitter, which I refuse to call X as it affords me the illusion I have free will in a hyper-surveilled digital world, has decreed that we must each identify the “perfect” shade of tea and then argue endlessly about it.

Bear with, bear with; I think there might be something in it. I’m a newbie in such matters as I only began drinking tea three years ago. I consider it a pandemic skill every bit as valid as learning to unicycle or play Rachmaninov, and arguably far more transferable.

But between you and me, I’m still not sure how I like it so the catch-all phrase “as it comes” has proven very handy. But by the same token, I have no real idea what strength or colour tea ought to be when I’m making it for other people. I know nothing of tea-to-milk ratios or the perceived effect of Oatly on a mug of best Yorkshire.

But if guests were specific and requested “buffalo horn” or “the soil at RHS Wisley”, I’d be able to look it up and oblige. Or would I?

That’s either the sticking point or the commercial opportunity of a lifetime; we will all be needing laminated tea charts for the office and the kitchen.

A handy handbag-sized foldable version. Eventually an App, of course and maybe a colour-changing paper dip stick similar to the ones used in chemistry labs. Never mind, we’ll come back to that later.

Wow. I’ve just checked and I’m way behind the zeitgeist. Cancel the Dragon’s Den slot; it turns out there are any number of tea charts out there. T-shirts and fridge magnets, bookmarks and framed prints; some are just snoring boring grids, others feature larky titles like Stripped Teas and Skimmed Alive.

Who knew? Proper tea drinkers, obviously. My favourite has to be the Methodist tea colour chart mug, the brainchild of Preston Central Methodist Church, with uplifting shades of Pew Brown and Advent Snow. It’s (almost) enough to convert me, at least to Temptation Tan.

Whatever comes out of the pot, as an embarrassingly late convert I find myself still fascinated by the way tea punctuates the day and somehow insists you hit the pause button while you enjoy it. Whereas gallons of indifferent coffee can be mindlessly and tetchily necked al desko, tea demands acknowledgement and for you to say things like “oooh that’s a lovely cup of tea” and “ooh that’s hits the spot”.

The ooh bit seems to be terribly important because suddenly everyone agrees and it’s not possible to both say ooh and be cantankerous – even if you happen to disagree about the colourways of the perfect cuppa.

