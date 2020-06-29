HaystackID Recognized by Chambers for eDiscovery Litigation Support Expertise

2020 Chambers Litigation Support Guide Highlights HaystackID and HaystackID Vice President and General Counsel Ashish Prasad as Leading Advisors in eDiscovery

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms find, listen to, and learn from data when facing complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation, today highlighted that the company has again been named as one of the premier eDiscovery litigation support providers in the United States by Chambers and Partners as recognized in the 2020 Chambers Litigation Support Guide. HaystackID Vice President and General Counsel Ashish Prasad also has again been named as a leading eDiscovery litigation support lawyer in the prestigious guide.

(PRNewsfoto/HaystackID) More

The Chambers Litigation Support Guide is a comprehensive guide to the leading professional services providers in key markets worldwide. Compiled by researchers and supported by more than 500 in-depth interviews with senior market leaders, the guide rates organizations and lawyers on key qualities to include:

+ Technical Legal Ability

+ Professional Conduct

+ Client Service

+ Commercial Astuteness

+ Diligence

+ Commitment

+ Additional Qualities as Highlighted by Clients

The rating system for the litigation support guide consists of banded rankings for organizations and lawyers. These banded rankings are based on surveys and significant achievements, with an aggregate rating band assigned by Chambers to those recognized as worthy of inclusion in the guide. The bands range from Band 1 (highest) through Band 6 (lowest). However, being ranked in any band is considered a significant achievement.

Within the 2020 Chambers Litigation Support Guide, only 19 U.S. eDiscovery litigation support providers were recognized and ranked, with HaystackID receiving a strong Band 3 rating.

"We strive daily to be identified and recognized as a trusted and proven provider of eDiscovery consulting and services by the law firms and legal departments we support throughout the world," shared Hal Brooks, CEO of HaystackID. "Being recognized in Chambers' annual litigation support guide both validates our support and motivates us as we mobilize our expertise and energy to provide our clients with the support and outcomes they deserve. We are grateful and gratified for the recognition from the industry through Chambers."

Chambers also again highlighted Ashish Prasad of HaystackID as one of only nine U.S. lawyers rated as leading eDiscovery lawyers. A Vice President and General Counsel for HaystackID, Prasad received a Band 1 rating, the highest rating possible in the Chambers ranking methodology.

"Being highlighted in the Chambers Guide as one of the leaders in the delivery of computer forensics, eDiscovery, and legal document review consulting and services is an accomplishment that is both personally and professionally exciting as it speaks to our entire organization's commitment to and successful support of our clients," noted Ashish Prasad of HaystackID. "We continue to be grateful for the advocation of our efforts from clients, partners, and peers, and we thank Chambers for kindly acknowledging this advocation in their prestigious annual litigation support guide."