Hayward apartments badly damaged by fire

Feb. 19—Several apartments were damaged by fire early Friday morning at a complex in Hayward.

According to the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, the fire was called in at one of the units at 12:34 a.m. Friday at 215 Main St. in Hayward. The fire spread along the east side of the building.

Multiple fire departments responded, including Hayward, Glenville, Albert Lea, Myrtle, Hollandale and Clarks Grove, to battle the blaze, as well as the Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

No injuries were reported, and all of the tenants were safely evacuated.

According to the Sheriff's Office, most of the tenants were put up at an Albert Lea hotel following the fire, and some were out of town. There were eight units in the complex.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating the fire, but it is possible it started from incense that one of the tenants had lit.