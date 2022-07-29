Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hayward Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$395m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$310m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, Hayward Holdings has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Building industry average of 13%.

See our latest analysis for Hayward Holdings

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Hayward Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Hayward Holdings' ROCE Trending?

Hayward Holdings is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last two years, ROCE has grown 217% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On Hayward Holdings' ROCE

To sum it up, Hayward Holdings is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Given the stock has declined 54% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Hayward Holdings and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

