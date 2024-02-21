Haywood first-year science teacher wins N.C. Beginning Teacher of the Year

Feb. 21—A Pisgah High School science teacher has been named top Beginning Teacher of the Year for the state of North Carolina.

Abigail Bentley was chosen from among 115 nominees statewide — one from each school district — and then advanced to the round of 27 finalists.

Bentley said Haywood County Schools in general, and Pisgah specifically, has fostered a climate that allowed her to flourish during her first year as a teacher last year.

"They have given me so much autonomy and freedom to experiment with different ways of teaching things. That freedom that they've given me I think is part of the reason I won this award," Bentley said.

The Beginning Teacher of the Year award was introduced five years ago in acknowledgement of the challenges faced by first year teachers. More than a third of teachers quit within their first five years of teaching.

Bentley has a passion for science. She worked in a variety of roles in the science field following graduation — from being a reptile handler to a lab research tech — before finding her way to teaching.

"I truly believe that everybody is connected to science in some way. And we just have to find out what it is like. Everyone's curious about science. We just have to find where their curiosity is," said Bentley, who teaches biology and earth science. "I try to show the students how connected they are to our local ecology, and why it's so important to preserve that."

She learned of the top honor during a ceremony hosted by the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching at Western Carolina University last Friday.

She's clearly doing something right in the classroom, based on her students having some of the highest scores in the region on state standardized science tests. She was also commended for creating productive learning environments and contributing to the overall growth and success of Pisgah's students.

"Abigail builds strong relationships and energizes the classroom with charisma, skill, and connectedness to students," said Haywood Schools Superintendent Trevor Putnam. "There could be no better representative of the teaching profession or Haywood County. We are extremely proud of Abigail."

Pisgah High School Principal Clint Conner shared the same positive sentiments.

"Abigail's innovative teaching methods, combined with a genuine passion for education, have made a significant impact within our school community," Conner said. "She has shown remarkable leadership qualities, enthusiasm, and talent in her role as a new educator."

Bentley said that now more than ever, it's important to create personal connections with the students given the difficulties Canton has endured.

"I just love Canton, I love working at Pisgah and I want to do everything I can to serve this community because they deserve it," she said. "I've become a better person just from learning about the experiences that my students have and understanding how they respond to it and what kind of support they need."

That connection she has with students stood out with judges making the selection. Karen Sumner, deputy director of the N.C. Center for the Advancement of Teaching, also noted this trait when presenting the award last week.

"This teacher believes when students see and feel a teacher's investment in their academic or personal growth, it can stimulate a powerful intrinsic motivation within them," said Sumner. "This teacher also believes developing relationships with students takes patience, empathy, and forgiveness."

Sumner quoted Bently's philosophy on connecting with students.

"Reflect before you respond, care for them, laugh with them, and help guide them through mistakes," she said.

Cracking the code on teaching science

Bentley said she tries to get three things across when teaching science. One is the foundation science is based on — understanding the scientific method, how scientists are coming to their conclusion and what they are doing with that information.

"The second thing that I find to be very important is that there's more misinformation than there is accurate information on the internet," Bentley said. "So it's not only important to understand how the science is conducted, but it's important to understand who is doing science in a quality way."

Lastly, she emphasizes how everyone has an impact on ecology and the fact that our natural resources are our livelihood. Bentley uses local examples that students feel personally connected to.

Sometimes, "science can feel far away," she said. But by being immersed in experiences like going to the Pigeon River to collect specimens or learning how scientists monitor elk can keep students engaged.

"My main goal is not to tell people what they should or shouldn't do, but to have them reflect on what their practices are, so that they can be responsible consumers as they continue to grow up and make some of their own choices," Bentley said.

She said preserving the natural world and the relationships she builds with her students is what inspires her to keep teaching.

Road to becoming a teacher

Bentley initially majored in biology in college. She got into teaching after realizing she had a knack for expressing scientific concepts during research studies.

"I had a lot of practice trying to communicate some really complex scientific concepts to people who sometimes had no background at all," Bentley said. "The more I did it, I eventually started kind of gravitating more towards science communication and the education side of the work. And that kind of naturally led me into teaching."

She went back to school and got her masters of teaching diploma at WCU.

Her undergraduate work at Radford University was primarily in environmental toxicology work, with a focus on agricultural pollutants. She additionally was a research technician at East Carolina University where she was a communication point between biology and chemistry departments, and spoke at conferences. She also dabbled in museum curation and was a reptile handler at one point.

Bentley noted the mentors she had in the past that inspired her to get into scientific research and hopes to foster that same encouragement in her classroom.

"I truly do think of them on a pretty regular basis and try to channel some of the energy that they put into me into my students because now I see my students having skills that maybe they don't recognize in themselves," Bentley said.