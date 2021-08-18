Haywood jail overcrowded, transferring inmates

Aug. 18—The Haywood County detention center is over capacity to the point the county is sending inmates to other counties' facilities.

As of the middle of last week, the jail housed 120 people, but its capacity is only 109.

Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher said in addition to the jail being over capacity, last week, it also had a total of 15 inmates being held at other facilities in Buncombe, Madison, Transylvania and Jackson counties, as well as Raleigh.

"I would send out more, but I cannot find another jail in our area that is not full that can take any more of our inmates," he said. "Unfortunately, everybody is just experiencing an explosion of arrestees that are coming in, and they're just not making bond."

Christopher said his office determines who will be sent to another facility based on whose court dates are farthest out.

"If you don't have a court date until the middle of October, then you could be a candidate to go to one of these other locations," he said, adding that they can still be transported back if their attorney needs to see them.

Christopher discussed the sleeping arrangements for some inmates.

"We have what we call canoes," he said. "These canoes are small, temporary beds that we have placed inside of our pods so that they'll have a place to sleep that's off the floor, and it will fall within the regulations of a place to sleep."

Christopher doesn't think that arrangement poses a health or safety risk to inmates, but he does have other concerns.

"I think it does pose more of a safety risk to officers simply because there's just more people here," he said.

However, he added that he doesn't think there's any kind of imminent danger, considering there isn't too much tension between inmates and officers.

"We have normally good relationships with those housed here so we normally don't have problems inside our pods," he said.

One option the jail technically has is to open up its annex, which could house up to 40 inmates. However, for inmates to stay at that lower-security satellite facility, they must have a bond of less than $5,000; they can't be held for a violent crime or felony; they can't have failed to appear on their current charges; and they have to have "a limited penological history."

Simply put, there aren't enough inmates who meet those criteria. In addition, Christopher alluded to the less than ideal conditions the annex presents, including the fact that only two officers are on-hand to keep an eye on inmates, and due to the fire code, it can't even be locked.

"It is a disaster," he said.

Haywood has agreements with other counties that charge $55-$80 per day to house an inmate. While Christopher didn't have any complaints over those costs, he pointed out that the expense of transporting inmates can be steep. The beginning rate for a detention officer is $15.12 per hour. Because detention officers typically get overtime to transport inmates, at time and a half, that works out to $22.68 per hour. Christopher said that along with the drive, checking out a vehicle and processing an inmate out of Haywood and into Buncombe takes about three hours. That totals about $68, plus the cost of fuel, each way.

Christopher believes the cause for the overcrowding goes back to the county's pretrial release program, which offers more unsecured bonds or written promises. He said that leads to more failures to appear, which then ends in defendants being held at the detention center on a secured bond.

Christopher said the current problem highlights the need for an addition to the detention center. As currently proposed, an expansion that's in the research phase would cost $16.5 million and provide an additional 145 cells.

"We've got to stay focused and on track and get this built so that we won't be spending extra money sending people to other counties," he said.

Christopher did note there are other things that can also be done to alleviate the overburdened jail.

"We need to look at drug court as maybe a solution for some of this," he said.

Christopher added that he has been working with County Manager Bryant Morehead on some plans that could begin making a difference as early as this fall. Morehead added that they have both been in discussions with other county officials and even Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Brad Letts. Their aim, as Morehead described it, will be to develop a new pretrial program based on a "statistically validated risk assessment."

Morehead added that the program would tentatively be staffed by social workers, nurses and deputies, while also working with community partners like Vaya Health, Meridian Health and Haywood Community College to identify root causes that lead to addiction and ultimately criminal charges.

"Let's say someone has PTSD and he's been in jail," Morehead said. "He's self-medicating with drugs or alcohol, but through the assessment we determine he has PTSD from a childhood experience; we'll link him with healthcare providers to keep him involved with services. Some things need to be treated long-term. We're hoping the program can wrap people in services and be there for them for an extended period of time."