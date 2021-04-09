This hazard map shows how much of St. Vincent is in danger from the volcano eruption

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
The volcano eruption on St. Vincent and a map of what areas are in danger.
The volcano eruption on St. Vincent and a map of what areas are in danger. UWI Seismic Research Centre; NEMO St. Vincent and the Grenadines

  • La Soufriere erupted on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent on Friday morning.

  • All of the island is expected to see ash fall from the eruption.

  • But the southern part of the island will see the least damage, local officials said.

A hazard map of the Caribbean island of St. Vincent shows what areas could experience damage from Friday's volcano eruption.

La Soufriere erupted on St. Vincent on Friday morning after the local government ordered mass evacuations the island.

The National Emergency Management Organization of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (NEMO SVG) shared a graphic on its Facebook page showing what parts of the 133 square-mile island were at risk of damage from the eruption, highlighting a red area around the volcano as the most hazardous area.

The agency said the red zone could see "total destruction from pyroclastic flows, surges and mudflows" and "maximum expected damage from all projectiles."

"This zone is likely to experience more than 30 cm (11.8 inches) of ash. During the course of an eruption this zone would be unsuitable for human habitation," the agency added.

The volcano is located on the north side of the island, and the southern part of the island will see the least damage, NEMO SVG said.

All regions of the island are expected to see ashfall, NEMO SVG said.

Officials from the NEMO encouraged people to leave the "red zone" of the volcano immediately after the eruption.

As of Friday morning, officials were still evacuating residents.

Read the original article on Insider

