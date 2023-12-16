Hazardous weather approaching as forming gale targets Florida

Nasty weather is in the cards for Central Florida on Saturday and throughout the weekend with the National Weather Service placing all of east Central Florida within a hazardous weather outlook.

“A slight risk of severe storms is forecast late this afternoon and into tonight. Developing storms moving eastward across the region will be capable of strong to possibly damaging wind gusts, along with an isolated tornado or two,” the NWS stated in the outlook.

The effects are coming from a low pressure system based in the Gulf of Mexico that is in its formative stage Saturday morning. It’s forecast to become a gale over the eastern Gulf by Saturday night as it approaches the north Florida peninsula early Sunday reminiscent of a tropical system. Its massive rain and wind field will extend across all of Florida over the weekend including an advancing rain shield expected by midday to start.

Gov. DeSantis on Friday activated the Florida State Guard to work with state agencies if they have to react to any damage from the storm.

“Persons should closely monitor weather conditions today, and be prepared to move to a indoor place of safety should a warning be issued for your location. Storms will move quickly toward the north and east, so plan ahead if you plan on traveling, or engaging in outdoor activities,” forecasters said.

Conditions will deteriorate in the latter half of Saturday with damaging gusts and possible tornado formation on the central Florida peninsula a possibility from mid-afternoon until nightfall.

“The track of the low will determine how much of that wind affects our area, particularly our I-4 corridor as the feature races away from the area Sunday morning,” forecasters said.

The threat of flooding is lower than previously forecast but some areas could see up to 2-3 inches of rain as the system moves quickly to the north and east.

Winds along the east coast east of Interstate 95 could see gusts up to 40 mph and sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph across the region including the interior.

These effects could continue as the center of the large system moves from the Gulf of Mexico into Florida’s panhandle through Sunday.

Temperatures will remain mild until a cold front hits Monday with temperatures dropping into the 40s overnight into Tuesday.

“Cold wind chill readings in the upper 30s are possible for north central Florida on Monday night,” forecasters said.