Hazardous weather conditions with snow, wintery mix expected this weekend in Kansas City

Hazardous weather conditions are expected this weekend in Kansas City, with snow and a wintery mix in the forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from Saturday at 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperatures will remain chilly and cloudy with a high of 36 degrees and a low of 26 degrees. A chance of snow after 1:00 p.m. is expected, with a mixture of rain after 5:00 p.m.

One to three inches of snow is predicted Saturday afternoon through the evening, in parts of east central, northeast Kansas, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

While on the road, drivers are advised to be cautious with an anticipation of “slippery road conditions,” according to the weather service. The NWS has alerted anyone on the road to “slow down and use caution while traveling.”