Hazardous weather forecasted in parts of Florida after tornadoes, hail reported Sunday

Swaths of severe weather covered parts of the Southeast Sunday, bringing hail and reports of tornadoes around Florida and Georgia. Parts of South Florida are still expecting hazardous conditions Monday.

According to preliminary storm reports from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, three tornadoes touched down in the area and hail was reported in at least 10 Florida cities.

While several local warnings expired throughout the afternoon Sunday, strong and severe storms are still possible Monday on Florida's southern coasts including Miami, Naples and Palm Beach.

Here is what to know about Sunday's tornadoes, hail and the radar in Florida today:

Florida weather radar today

Here is the weather radar according to the South Florida Water Management District.

South Florida weather watches and warnings

The NWS Miami office is predicting hazardous weather for the area Monday, including thunderstorms, tumultuous marine conditions, rip currents, wind and fog.

"Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible today. Strong winds and hail are the primary hazards, however an isolated tornado can`t be ruled out," the Monday morning Hazardous Weather Outlook states. "The strongest thunderstorms will be confined to extreme southern areas as well as the Atlantic waters."

Storms brought reported tornadoes to Florida, Georgia Sunday

According to preliminary reports from NWS, three tornadoes were reported Sunday:

Nash, Florida, at 6:33 p.m. - Possible tornado indicated by a photo of a tree down north of the interstate

Dasher, Georgia, at 8:10 p.m. - Many photos and a videos of a tornado with damage reported in the area

Maxville, Florida, at 9:12 p.m. - Video submitted from the public of a tornado touching down

Hail up to the size of a ping pong ball hits Florida

Preliminary NWS reports show at least 10 hail storms hit Florida Sunday, with a few popping up in Georgia and Louisiana as well.

Several reports came in from Orange County, Florida, which includes Orlando, saying the hail was as big as ping pong balls. Others said it was an inch wide in diameter.

According to meteorologists at Fox 35 Orlando, Sunday marked the first time since 1998 hail at least one inch in diameter hit the area in February, Noah Bergren posted on X.

In Gainesville, hail littered the golf course at the University of Florida.

Hail was also reported in Lowndes County, Georgia and Tangipahoa County, Louisiana, according to the NWS.

