Hazardous Weather Outlook issued for area beginning Sunday afternoon

Jan. 13—SHREVEPORT, La. — Early Saturday morning a Hazardous Weather Outlook was issued for the East Texas region, including Cherokee County.

According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, La., beginning Sunday afternoon and lasting until Monday afternoon, an "impactful" winter weather event will engulf the area as Arctic air descends upon the region.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this period, with 2-4 inches of snow possible in some areas. Bitterly cold temperatures that could drop into the single digits are possible.

Officials advise the public to have adequate supplies of the essentials on hand and to be prepared for a period of up to 72 hours of freezing temperatures.