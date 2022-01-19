Hazardous Weather Outlook Issued For Long Island: Patch PM

Share-worthy stories from Long Island Patch sites to talk about tonight:

Hazardous Weather Outlook Issued For Long Island

The latest details on multiple snow threats this week.



Fifth Person Charged In Gang-Related Killing Of Long Island Man: Police

Police say the victim was killed by MS-13 gang members and buried near a Long Island high school in 2016 or 2017.

Free COVID-19 Tests: How To Get Them In New York

New York households can order up to four rapid antigen coronavirus tests starting Wednesday. Have you been able to buy a test locally?

LI Woman Kept Puppy In Metal Crate Outside: Police

The 10-month-old female dog could not stand up, turn around, or lay down, police said.



New Series, 'Selling The Hamptons,' To Debut On Discovery+



Available to stream on Thursday, the new series follows luxury real estate brokers showcasing "mega-million dollar listings and lifestyles."



'She Taught With Love': Candlelight Vigil For Long Island Teacher Draws Crowd



Heartbroken family, students, teachers and friends turned out Tuesday for a candlelight vigil for a beloved Long Island teacher who died suddenly Saturday.

Also Worth A Look



Story continues





Patch PM shares some of the day's must-read items from our Long Island network. The Patch community platform serves more 50 towns and neighborhoods on the island. Learn how to post your own announcements and events on Patch.



This article originally appeared on the Sachem Patch