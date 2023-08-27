Hazel Park Art Fair
Hazel Park Art Fair
More than 49,000 fans love that it sloughs away dead skin in sheets, leaving your pups 'super baby soft.'
It may be a heat wave outside, but my heart is screaming for PSLs.
Mass Effect and Dragon Age studio BioWare is eliminating approximately 50 positions as parent Electronic Arts attempts to turn it into a "more agile and focused studio." The reorganization was “unavoidable,” according to BioWare general manager George McKay, as it was carried out to meet the studio's evolving needs.
Save up to 80% on Apple, Beats, JBL, Henckels, Toshiba, Crocs, Brita and more.
At the center of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's tough-guy cage match is jujitsu, a martial art that shares many commonalities with Silicon Valley.
Before founding dipp, Jennifer Chen and Mikhail Abramov spent 15 years working as art directors in New York City. During that time, Chen says they realized that the marketing, sales and design process has stayed the same, despite new technology and tools being introduced to the market, and is often riddled with bottlenecks. “Salespeople have sales needs, they communicate with the marketing team and then once the marketing team has a direction, they brief a designer, then the designer goes back to the marketer, and then the marketer goes back to the designer,” she said.
A federal judge has agreed with US government officials that a piece of artificial intelligence-generated art isn't eligible for copyright protection in the country since there was no human authorship involved.
Tesla driver watches while FSD sends his Model 3 into a giant puddle. Driver ignores signs and safe driving behavior, now wants to sue.
Jeep recalls 340,000 units across three model lines over faulty software. Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, and Compass from the 2021 to 2024 model years affected.
Pippin Barr deconstructs the game design process using an octet of his own previous projects to shed light on specific aspects of how games could better be put together.
Some 'Big Brother' viewers question the fairness of an audio-based competition when one of the houseguests is deaf.
It's a universal truth that cheese is the best way to fool people into thinking you actually have your life together.
This was the mother of all bad bounces.
“I think it was unnecessary," Chris Christie, a former federal prosecutor, said on Fox News. He argued that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should have stood aside after the special counsel’s office brought charges against former President Donald Trump in two cases.
Lyme disease treatments are often considered experimental.
Snap up a set of zero-gravity chairs for over 50% off, a vintage-style bed at over $200 off and a portable AC unit from Black+Decker at 40% discount.
The eXoMod Concepts 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat C68 Carbon is a celebrity on wheels. It takes a big personality to helm this 717-horsepower beast.
“Jeter came in and destroyed the ballpark.”
Google announced today that it's launching a redesigned Arts & Culture app for Android, with an iOS launch to follow soon. The redesigned app includes a new AI-generated postcards feature, a new Play tab, a TikTok-like "Inspire" feed and more. Most notably, the app now includes a "Poem Postcards" feature that lets users send AI-generated postcards to friends.
The 75th Emmy Awards ceremony has been rescheduled to January 15th, a delay of four months. The original plan was to broadcast the ceremony in September, but given the ongoing writers and actors strikes, that isn't feasible.