Hazel Park Art Fair

Before founding dipp, Jennifer Chen and Mikhail Abramov spent 15 years working as art directors in New York City. During that time, Chen says they realized that the marketing, sales and design process has stayed the same, despite new technology and tools being introduced to the market, and is often riddled with bottlenecks. “Salespeople have sales needs, they communicate with the marketing team and then once the marketing team has a direction, they brief a designer, then the designer goes back to the marketer, and then the marketer goes back to the designer,” she said.