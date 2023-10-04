Hazel Park man accused of stabbing wife, driving her body to Warren gas station

A Hazel Park man is facing a murder charge after he is accused of driving his wife's body with multiple stab wounds to a Warren gas station and telling a clerk that she was bleeding in his vehicle, authorities in Macomb County said.

Ricardo Orozco, 56, is being held on a $2-million bond on second-degree murder in the Sept. 30 death of his wife, according to a news release from the county Prosecutor's Office.

Warren Police were called to a gas station in the 32000 block of Mound Road just after 11 p.m. on Sept. 30, Police Commissioner William Dwyer told the Free Press on Wednesday. He said a gas station clerk reported that a man told her that a woman was bleeding in his car.

Responding officers found Orozco's wife dead from multiple stab wounds in the back of his Dodge Durango, authorities said. Orozco was sitting in the driver's seat, according to the prosecutor's release. Authorities did not release the woman's name or age.

Dwyer said Orozco appeared to be intoxicated and was covered in blood. He was taken into custody. Dwyer said there was blood outside the vehicle and it appears the woman was stabbed elsewhere, loaded into the vehicle and driven into Warren. Dwyer said police found a bloody hunting knife on the driver's floorboard.

He said there was a language barrier with the suspect, who made limited statements. But, Dwyer said, the man made "multiple admissions to killing her."

The motive is unknown, Dwyer said, but added the couple had some "violent history." Dwyer declined further details on the couple's history.

Dwyer said it does not appear the woman was killed at the couple's home in Oakland County, which police searched. He said the wife's body was soaking wet and had sand on it and it looked like she had been dragged through some brush.

Dwyer said police located video of the couple on a beach, suggesting they were at a beach, earlier that day near Caseville in Huron County, a little more than two hours north of Warren. But, he said, police could not confirm the slaying occurred near there, either. He called the case "very unusual."

Orozco pleaded not guilty, per 37th District Court records in Warren, and has a probable cause conference scheduled for Oct. 17. The Prosecutor's Office release states he is to wear a GPS tether and forfeit his passport if he posts bond.

Court records list Marissa Kulcsar, a Macomb County assistant public defender, as his attorney. She could not be immediately reached Wednesday.

"This tragic event has destroyed a family. October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, let's remember that violence is never the answer," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in his office's release.

