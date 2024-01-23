Hazelton inmate found unresponsive, pronounced dead

Jan. 23—An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Hazelton died Sunday afternoon after he was found unresponsive, according to a press release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The release states employees initiated life-saving measures on 68-year-old Kenneth Harrington on Sunday, after he was found unresponsive in an undisclosed area of the medium-security Bruceton Mills facility.

Emergency medical services were requested while life-saving efforts continued, the release said, however Harrington was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The Dominion Post reached out to FCI Hazelton Executive Assistant and Public Information Officer K. Bigart for more information on where inside the prison Harrington was found, if there is any indication of what might have caused his death, or if any causes could be ruled out at this time.

Bigart responded stating for safety, security and privacy reasons, their office does not share specifics regarding the cause of death for any incarcerated individual.

The official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner and not the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Bigart said.

No information, beyond what was provided by the press release, was available Monday.

Harrington was serving a 19 1 /2-year sentence after being convicted in the Southern District of Texas for armed bank robbery. He had been at FCI Hazelton since June 5, 2023.

According to the release, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been notified of Harrington's death. No other inmates or employees were injured.