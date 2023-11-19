Hazelwood gas station scene of shooting after heated dispute

ST. LOUIS — An argument between two men escalated into a shooting in Hazelwood. Police responded to a gas station on Lindbergh, near Elm Grove Lane. One man was shot, and another man is currently in custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation but is expected to be okay. Investigators do not believe the two men knew each other. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night. If you have any information, Hazelwood police encourage you to contact them at 314-838-5000.

