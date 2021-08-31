Hazer Group (ASX:HZR) Is Using Debt Safely

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simply Wall St
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Hazer Group

What Is Hazer Group's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2021 Hazer Group had debt of AU$2.71m, up from none in one year. But on the other hand it also has AU$24.6m in cash, leading to a AU$21.9m net cash position.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

A Look At Hazer Group's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Hazer Group had liabilities of AU$11.1m due within a year, and liabilities of AU$2.02m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of AU$24.6m and AU$1.53m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has AU$13.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Hazer Group could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Hazer Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Hazer Group will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Hazer Group reported revenue of AU$2.3m, which is a gain of 70%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Hazer Group?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Hazer Group lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of AU$1.5m and booked a AU$12m accounting loss. But the saving grace is the AU$21.9m on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Hazer Group may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Hazer Group (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rowan Brumbaugh commits to Northwestern basketball over Kansas and other high majors. The 4-star point guard is Chris Collins’ highest-ranked recruit.

    Northwestern basketball coach Chris Collins landed his first commitment of the 2022 recruiting class when four-star point guard Rowan Brumbaugh announced Monday that he will play for the Wildcats. The 6-foot-4 Brumbaugh, a senior at Northfield (Mass.) Mount Hermon and a Washington, D.C., native, picked Northwestern from a group of six finalists that also included Kansas, Maryland, Miami, ...

  • Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Mario Gabelli is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Mario Gabelli, a Wall Street veteran who manages more than $11.7 billion in assets through GAMCO Investors, has over the years developed […]

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Every investor wants to buy into a stock that’s primed for growth. The trick in successful investing is finding those stocks. What makes this difficult is the truth of the old market cliché, that past performance will not guarantee future returns. Indeed, past performance may not be a guarantee of a bright future, but it is the dataset investors have available, and it’s natural to consult it. And when stocks show a record of strong share price appreciation, sustained over an extended period, it

  • Here's Why 40% of 401(k) Savers Could Lose Out on Lots of Money

    Contributing to a 401(k) plan is one of the most efficient ways to accumulate wealth for retirement. But new data reveals that many savers may not be getting the most out of their employer plans. That's because roughly 40% of 401(k) plan participants don't fully understand what fees they're paying, according to a report released Thursday by the Government Accountability Office.

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • Indian rupee hits 2-1/2-month high as risk assets rally

    The Indian rupee rose to its strongest in two-and-a-half months on Monday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's comments sparked bets of a slower reduction in monetary stimulus. The dollar loitered around multi-week lows in the wake of Fed Chair Jerome Powell laying out a slower-than-expected path to rate hikes, as traders' focus shifted to U.S. jobs figures due on Friday for clues on a tapering timeline.

  • Singapore Has a New Richest Person With $20 Billion Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Forrest Li, Sea Ltd.’s billionaire co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer, has become Singapore’s richest person as shares of his company surged.Li, who was born in China and later became a Singapore citizen, is now worth $19.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after Sea’s American depositary receipts rose 67% this year. The city-state’s second-richest person, paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang, has a net worth of $17.7 billion.It’s another example of how

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend aristocrats with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the stock market and dividend stocks […]

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • This couple traded their house for an RV and paid off $200,000 in debt — then the money started rolling in

    Their path was unconventional, but it points to a truth that’s hard to dispute: Lowering expenses and increasing income leaves more money to tackle debt.

  • Why It’s Never a Bad Idea To Invest In Apple, Coca-Cola and These Other Companies

    There are no sure things in investing and even the best-run companies can find their way into a rut. But over the long run, the cream rises to the top. For a company to reach its potential, it has to...

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Probably Will Never Regret Buying

    Most investors can identify with the opening lyrics to Frank Sinatra's (and Elvis Presley's) hit song "My Way," where he says, "Regrets, I've had a few." Here are three dividend stocks that you'll probably never regret buying. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) ranks as a Dividend King, an elite group of S&P 500 members that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. AdaptHealth Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money

    Choosing great companies to own for the long-term involves looking at the trends that they can capitalize on, as well as the growth catalysts that fuel rising revenue and market share. As the financial and economic landscape changes, one trend seems clear: More and more people are hopping online to shop, set up businesses, work, and communicate. Businesses that can ride this wave are destined to do well, and investors in these businesses can also benefit alongside them.

  • Small-Cap Stocks Might Be Getting Ready to Run. 5 That Are Worth a Look.

    Advisors looking for growth opportunities for client portfolios may want to give small-caps a careful look. The average one-year forward earnings multiple for stocks in the S&P 600 is about 0.75 times that of the average for the S&P 500.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • Why Rivian's IPO is worth watching

    Rivian, the well-financed electric vehicle startup about to start delivering its pickup truck, says it has filed plans to go public with securities regulators.The big picture: The company is quite well-capitalized. Rivian's financial backers include Ford, Amazon and BlackRock.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Rivian's recent $2.5 billion funding round brings the total amount raised above $10 billion.It's also breaking from the pack of EV startups going pu

  • Good Entry Point for Cassava Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Sentiment can change fast on Wall Street. For evidence, look no further than the recent performance of Cassava Sciences (SAVA) stock. The Alzheimer’s disease focused biotech had been one of 2021’s star performers, accruing massive share gains based on the promising data so far for its AD drug candidate simufilam. But over three consecutive sessions last week, shares lost 61% of their value. The downturn began after it became known that a citizen petition was logged with the FDA calling for a hal