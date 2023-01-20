Hazing defendants waive preliminary hearing

Jan. 20—MILTON — Four individuals charged with hazing will appear in Northumberland County after waiving their preliminary hearings Thursday.

Reed Witkoski, 20, of Montana Drive, Den-Mar Gardens, Damon Dowkus, 21, of Poplar Street, Kulpmont, Tyler Owens, 20, of Chestnut Street, Kulpmont, and Michael Balichik, 21, of South Market Street, Mount Carmel, waived their preliminary hearings Thursday in front of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl.

The incident began on Oct. 6, 2020, when Mount Carmel Township Police were assigned a complaint from the Northumberland County Children and Youth Services, according to the complaint.

The complaint alleged Mount Carmel Area High School football coach John Darrah made the decision to call ChildLine after speaking to victims of an alleged hazing incident that allegedly took place at two football watch parties in Kulpmont in September 2020.

A special agent from the state attorney general's office said there were nine victims in the 2020 hazing incident that involved members of the Mount Carmel High School football team, according to court documents.

The criminal complaint said there were nine victims who were burned with a "punk stick" or sparkler during a football watch party at the home of the parents of one of the players.

Seven of the victims sustained scarring as a result of the incident, according to a criminal complaint.

Darrah spoke to three victims and was provided a list of other victims, before he made the decision to report the incidents to ChildLine, investigators said.

In total, nine former Mount Carmel football players were charged with hazing by the state attorney general's office last week, more than two years after an incident shut down the Red Tornadoes' season at the time.

The attorney general's office began an investigation into the incident after the case was referred to them by the Northumberland County district attorney's office.

According to the documents, two separate incidents occurred when football players were invited to a teammate's house to watch game footage. During the watch party, captains Witkoski, Dowkus and another captain who was a juvenile at the time, and other members of the team burned the new starting players with lit burning sticks and sparklers as part of an informal initiation.

Witkoski, Dowkus, and the unnamed juvenile, have been charged with misdemeanor charges of hazing, simple assault, and intimidation of a victim. Other members of the team, including Owens, Balichik, and four others who were juveniles at the time of the incident, have been charged with hazing and criminal conspiracy to commit hazing, according to officials.

Mount Carmel Township Police officer Brian Carnuccio, who also serves as the Mount Carmel Area School District resource officer, took over the investigation, the complaint said.

Carnuccio said he learned the incident occurred on Sept. 30 during a football watch party at Witkoski's house in Kulpmont.

Carnuccio saw photographs of one of the victims with burn marks and he began to interview parents of additional victims, according to court documents.

Carnuccio said he received "little to no amount of cooperation in his investigation from the parents or other victims," according to court documents. Carnuccio said he reached out to 20 parents.

On Oct. 23, 2020, Carnuccio obtained search warrants for cellphones of the alleged defendants and on Oct. 30, 2020, the phones were taken to a state police computer crimes unit for analysis, court documents said.

Both football watch parties were held at Witkoski's house with the first on Sep. 23, 2020, and the second on Sept. 30, 2020, according to court documents.

Through Carnuccio's investigation he was able to discover team captains Witkoski, Dowkus and a juvenile along with Owens, Balichik and two other juvenile defendants were also present.

One of the juvenile defendants allegedly had messages on his phone from himself and his parents where the child's mother asked, "why is officer Carnuccio trying to reach her and if it was about the hazing thing," according to court documents.

Carnuccio spoke with Darrah and Athletic Director Greg Sacavage before the decision was made to cancel practice and an upcoming game, according to police.

The school board was notified of the incident and canceled the rest of the season.

One of the defendant's parents spoke at a school meeting and said "there is no victim and no crime," and that he met with police and thought the incident was over.