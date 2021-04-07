Hazle Twp. woman faces assault, harassment charges

Apr. 7—A Hazle Twp. woman faces charges after state police conducted a traffic stop in the township March 30, court papers say.

Kristy Ann Wienches, 38, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, two counts of harassment and a count of resisting arrest. The charges were filed against her March 31 and her bail was set at $50,000 that day by Magisterial District Judge Joseph A. Halesey, Wilkes-Barre. Unable to immediately post it, she was taken to Luzerne County Prison.

According to police:

Troopers were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash in the area of West 28th Street and Route 309. They located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Wienches, the driver and sole occupant, showed signs of impairment. She was placed under arrest for DUI and police transported her to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton for a blood draw.

En route to the hospital, Wienches appeared to have a medical episode. As the trooper checked on her, she became unresponsive. After approximately 10 seconds, Wienches began kicking, screaming and throwing herself around in the police vehicle's front seat, continuing to act out of control until reaching the hospital.

At LVH-Hazleton, Wienches again went unresponsive and was carried into the emergency room. While being evaluated, she made racial slurs and obscene gestures and slapped paperwork from a trooper's hands. Wienches also struck the trooper in the arm with the heel of her hand.

When she was released by hospital staff, Wienches continued to utter racial slurs when secured in a police vehicle. She also began kicking, headbutting the computer in the vehicle and trying to remove the seat belt. After troopers calmed her, she then asked to sign the earlier paperwork.

After troopers removed her from the vehicle and removed her handcuffs, Wienches produced a ballpoint pen from her person and attempted to stab a trooper. She was secured by police, resisting and fighting with troopers and hospital staff.

When police took her to the ground, Wienches kicked a trooper in the left leg and a hospital security member in the groin. She was restrained and calmed down enough to secure her in a police vehicle to take her for processing.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 14 in Luzerne County Court.

