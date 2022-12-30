Hazlet baby suffers suspected opioid OD; parents charged with endangering

HAZLET − A Hazlet couple has been criminally charged after police officers from the township and Holmdel revived their one-year-old son from a suspected opioid overdose, authorities said.

Alexander Green, 28, and Rosalia Diasio, 23, were each charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Green also drew several drug possession and distribution charges.

Shortly before noon Thursday, the officers from the two towns rushed to the parking lot of a strip mall at Middle Road and Laurel Avenue after a call came in about a child suffering a medical problem. The officers administered the opioid antidote naloxone to the baby and took him to a local hospital, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a statement.

The prosecutor's office said Friday that the child was in stable condition and in the custody of a relative.

More:Wax folds of fentanyl littered bedroom where dead Lacey toddler slept: cops

Authorities searched the couple's home and found 1,000 suspected alprazolam pills, prescription amphetamines, crystal methamphetamine, heroin, ketamine, LSD, oxycodone, and psilocybin mushrooms, Santiago said.

Green was arrested and taken to Monmouth County Jail where he is awaiting a detention hearing. Diasio was issued a summons for her charge.

There was no information available on whether they have hired lawyers.

More:Wall toddler's suspected opioid overdose leads to arrest of parents

Santiago praised the officers' "grace under pressure," and Hazlet Police Chief Robert Mulligan said, "the calm, collected fashion in which they conducted themselves was nothing short of extraordinary."

More:Lacey woman charged with aggravated manslaughter after fentanyl OD kills her toddler

Santiago is urging anyone with information on the crimes to call Detective Jose I. Rodriguez of the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or Hazlet Detective Steven Venticinque at 732-264-6565.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Hazlet NJ baby suffers suspected OD, parents charged with endangering