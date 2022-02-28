Hazlet couple die of COVID on same day, while family battles 'nightmare' visitation rules

Word reached Suzanne O’Dwyer in the wee hours Feb. 9. Her mother, 73-year-old Susan Tanski, had died at Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel due to complications from COVID.

A few hours later, another gut-wrenching phone call came in, this one from Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

“Your father’s blood pressure is very low; we don’t think he’s going to make it through the night,” O’Dwyer was told.

At 5:03 p.m., with O’Dwyer and four siblings at his bedside, Anthony “Tom” Tanski passed away due to complications from COVID. He was 76.

Anthony and Susan Tanski in 2008

This Hazlet couple was married for 55 years. For their close-knit family, it was a heartbreaking loss with just a touch of consolation.

“It was hell, but we found peace,” said O’Dwyer, who lives in Keyport. “I could hear my mom saying, ‘Come on, Tom, I’m waiting for you. I can’t go in the gate without you.'”

There is no easy way to lose your parents, especially at the same time. But O’Dwyer and her siblings say their sadness was compounded by overly restrictive hospital visitation and communication policies.

While acknowledging the strain hospitals have been under, and compassionate gestures from individual staffers, the children of Tom and Sue Tanski have a message for officials who set these policies.

“(COVID patients) need visitors while they are still coherent and able to appreciate the love and support they are given by their families and friends,” O’Dwyer said. “I am hoping no other family has to endure this pain.”

Anthony and Susan Tanski's wedding photo in 1966

'We need to see our parents'

Sue and Tom met at a VFW dance in Keyport in 1962. They married four years later. Sue worked as a nurse on the postpartum floor at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, receiving an Excellence in Nursing Award before retiring in 2010. Tom worked in construction.

They raised five children and relished spending time with their 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, regularly hosting them for holiday gatherings and accompanying them on Disney World trips.

“They taught all of us unconditional love,” O’Dwyer said. “My siblings and our kids and our spouses are all very close. We do everything together."

Anthony and Susan Tanski (far left) with family members in Disney World in 2019

In late December they fell ill. Tom tested positive for COVID, and daughter Lori DiGioia took him to Jersey Shore University Medical Center to receive antibody treatment at the suggestion of the family physician. With no visitors allowed, DiGioia had to drop him off and wait for word.

As DiGioia and her siblings would learn, word was hard to come by. Tom listed his point of contact as Sue, who rapidly became too ill to answer the phone. On Jan. 6 Sue was taken by ambulance to Bayshore Medical Center. Her point of contact? Her husband Tom, who would be placed on a ventilator Jan. 9.

“It was such a hassle to get updates,” O’Dwyer said. “We would call (the hospital) and they would say they couldn’t tell us anything (because of privacy laws). We would tell the same story to the same people every day: My mom is not getting your updates because she’s in Bayshore, in the ICU, and she’s ventilated. Take some notes.”

Susan and Anthony Tanski in 2010

Eventually the point got across. Even then, visitation rules prevented them from seeing their parents in person until they were on ventilators.

“I kept calling every day saying, ‘We need to see our parents,’” O’Dwyer said. “When I finally went in there, it broke my heart to see them because I knew there was no way they were coming home.”

It was a difficult message to deliver.

“The first time I went in there I told my sisters and brother, 'I’m not turning the camera on daddy until you brace yourself, because it’s worse than you think,'" O'Dwyer said. "I flipped it on and right away they all started crying.”

A labyrinth of policies

Even though both hospitals fall under the Hackensack Meridian Health umbrella, the Tanskis' children encountered different visitation policies.

At Bayshore, once their mother was ventilated, one person was allowed in for 15 minutes. It was O’Dwyer.

“I tried as much as I could to FaceTime with my sisters and my brother and some grandkids,” she said. “I was not allowed to visit again for at least a week.”

After pushing to see her father at Jersey Shore, O’Dwyer said, “They called me one day at 3 o’clock and said I needed to be there by 3:30 and I could see him for a half hour. I got there by 3:15. They let me stay until 4. I wasn’t allowed to see my dad again for a while.”

Eventually, O’Dwyer said, Jersey Shore allowed one visitor each weekday between 2 and 3 p.m.

“Later they allowed two people to switch off, two at a time,” she said. “At Bayshore they allowed us one person, the same person, every day for two hours between 8 (a.m.) and 8 (p.m.)”

At the end stage for her mother, O’Dwyer said, “they allowed all five of my siblings and all of the grandkids to go up 2 at a time for 15 minutes. When I tell you 15 minutes, there was someone standing at the door with a clock timing us for the 15 minutes.”

At Jersey Shore, all the siblings were allowed to be with her father as he passed.

“My sister Toni and I were holding his hands,” O'Dwyer said.

The Tanskis' children found the different policies vexing.

Anthony and Susan Tanski (far left) with family members on Christmas Eve 2021

In a statement to the Asbury Park Press, Hackensack Meridian Health explained:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family in this time of such devastating loss. We understand how difficult it is for families to be separated during any hospitalization. Throughout the pandemic, Hackensack Meridian Health and all hospitals follow guidelines set by the New Jersey Hospital Association on how to manage visitation according to the rate of infection in the community and the number of people hospitalized with COVID. Policies change based on these factors. There are exceptions to restricted visitation including end of life care; however, we can permit only one family member at the bedside at a time. And in COVID units, there is a 15-minute time limit to minimize exposure, according to the New Jersey Hospital Association guidelines.

“Regarding the issue of updates, unfortunately, it was complicated by the hospitalization of both parents who are also each other's contact. The issue was resolved, but we regret any frustration this caused the family during a stressful time.”

Susan and Anthony Tanski (back center, pink and light blue shirts) with family members during a 2007 trip to Disney World

Some hard-earned wisdom

The children of Tom and Sue Tanski have much to commemorate about two lives well-lived. But they want their end-of-life story told in the hope that it spurs awareness and perhaps even policy changes.

“Before you ventilate someone, let their family go up there and see them,” O’Dwyer said. “People need love and affection. They need to feel their family around them.”

There are going to be visitation rules, no matter what: vaccination requirements, negative-test requirements, full protective-wear requirements. O'Dwyer and her siblings understand that.

Nevertheless, “Let the family be able to choose to go in there and sign a waiver that (the hospital) is not responsible if they get COVID,” DiGioia said.

She added, “This was a nightmare. They’ve had two years to figure this out.”

The ordeal taught O’Dwyer a few lessons she would like to share:

Always have a living will so your loved ones will not have to make the heartbreaking decision for you.

Always have more than one person on your HIPPA form.

Always tell the people you love how you feel.

Take as many photos as you can, don't worry about people getting mad. One day, they will be happy you took those photos.

Visit your loved ones as much as you can, because tomorrow may never come.

Jerry Carino is community columnist for the Asbury Park Press, focusing on the Jersey Shore’s interesting people, inspiring stories and pressing issues. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

