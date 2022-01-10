Hazlet Projects For 2022: Roads, Trails, Park, Renovation, More

HAZLET, NJ — After winning her reelection bid last year, councilwoman Tara Corcoran-Clark has been selected once again as the mayor of Hazlet during the Township Committee's reorganization meeting last week.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as Hazlet’s mayor in 2022," she said.

Councilman James "Skip" McKay was also reelected and Michael Sachs will continue to serve as deputy mayor during the next year.

Corcoran-Clark laid out some of the upcoming projects and priorities the Township Committee has for the upcoming year:

Renovation of Eighth Street Park in West Keansburg : Hazlet was awarded $250,000 by the Monmouth County Open Space Grant and qualified for a $600,000 Green Acres low-interest loan. The $1.3 million park renovation project will include a playground designed for all children, a multi-purpose ball court, shaded picnic tables, a welcoming pavilion, an open field for sports and entertainment events, and an exercise loop for walking, jogging or pushing a stroller.

Natco Park trails renovation : Last year, environmental engineers and scientists were commissioned to undertake an Environmental Resource Inventory of Natco Park. The report will be released in February and will help guide the renovation of Natco Park’s trails this year.

Road restoration : The Township Committee will continue their town-wide, long-range road and infrastructure plan. Since its launch in 2019, 14.9 miles or 22 percent of municipal roads have been restored.

Street cleaning : The township is in the process of acquiring a high-efficiency street sweeper to improve cleanliness.

Traffic improvement: The township plans to purchase thirteen new traffic crossing systems and install them in heavily trafficked areas, to enhance pedestrian safety.

Stormwater management : Township engineers will soon begin evaluating Flat Creek, from Craig Street, all the way to Route 36. In addition to addressing stormwater issues, our team intends to install computer systems to automate our construction and Department of Public Works’ workflows and functions.

Educational programs and information sessions by the volunteer Environmental Commissioners. These will be held at the new environmental building in Hazlet’s 260+ acre Natco Park Preserve, at 399 Middle Road.

... And some statistics about 2021:

Hazlet First Aid & Rescue Squad answered 1,589 emergency calls, in addition to undertaking hundreds of hours of training and being on standby for thousands of hours. Since the pandemic began, its members have transported over 1,000 COVID-19 positive patients.

Hazlet Fire Company Number 1, North Centerville Volunteer Fire Company, and West Keansburg Fire Company have answered 435 calls in 2021.

Manalapan won the "We Value Our Veterans" award in recognition of the township's efforts to take care of its veterans.

Hazlet Pops Community Band was launched.

