Hazleton City traffic pursuit leads to arrest

HAZLETON CITY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police attempted to stop a vehicle which led to a traffic pursuit and an arrest last Thursday.

On Thursday, December 28 around 12:42 a.m., police say they attempted a traffic stop in the area of North Vine Street and West Diamond Avenue on a white BMW 325i for driving with a fake New York temporary tag.

According to law enforcement, the vehicle fled south on North Church Street and went through a red light at the intersection of Chruch Street and West Broad Street. Officers say the BMW stuck another vehicle and fled the scene before the car became disabled in front of a Wendy’s restaurant.

Police say the driver of the BMW was identified as Sanyel Calzado-Berroa and he was taken into custody.

According to court papers, Calzado-Berroa is charged with felony fleeing and eluding, three counts of recklessly endangering another, accidents involving an attended vehicle, and several traffic offenses.

Calzado-Berroa was arraigned and remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional as he was not able to post $10,000 bail.

He is currently awaiting his preliminary hearing.

