Hazleton homicide trial delayed due to possible exculpatory evidence

Aug. 16—WILKES-BARRE — More than 600 pages of Instagram files were turned over Wednesday morning by Luzerne County prosecutors to attorneys representing Hazleton homicide suspects Wellington Ramirez and Keliana Jiminez setting off a contentious proceeding resulting in a delay in their jury trial before Judge David W. Lupas.

Ramirez, 28, of Freeland, and Jiminez, 21, of Hazleton, are facing trial for the fatal shooting of Felix Dini, 22, of Freeland, and injuring Rochell Angel Reyes-Cruz, known as Chi Chi, in the area of 199 S. Wyoming St. on Oct. 7, 2022. Dini died three days later, Oct. 10, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital.

Lupas sent the jury home for the day to allow defense attorneys, Theron J. Solomon and Caelie M. Sweigert, time to review the documents given to them earlier Wednesday morning.

Solomon classified the turning-over of 600 plus pages of social media files on the third day of trial "prosecutorial misconduct" and was denied two requests by Lupas to dismiss the case against his clients.

Assistant District Attorney Daniel Mulhern who, along with assistant district attorneys Anthony Cardone and Benjamin Green, said they received the 600 plus files from Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, late Tuesday night and immediately turned over the materials to Solomon.

The 600 plus files came from a cellular phone believed to be the alleged shooter, who has only been identified as "Yendri," a reported undocumented immigrant.

Solomon said what he had reviewed of the 600 plus files in the short time the materials were given to him contradicts the testimony of the prosecution's key witness, Reyes-Cruz.

Reyes-Cruz testified Tuesday telling the jury he was with Dini on their way to a store to purchase a video game controller when they stopped to buy marijuana.

As Dini got out of their vehicle, Reyes-Cruz said Dini became engaged in a struggle with Ramirez.

Reyes-Cruz testified he got out of the vehicle and overheard Ramirez say, "Shoot him," as Jiminez got a firearm from their vehicle and gave the weapon to Yendri.

Solomon said the files given to him are possibly exculpatory evidence that benefits his clients.

Lupas appeared annoyed with prosecutors who issued a search warrant to Meta Platforms for files from the cellular phone on Aug. 2.

"There appears to be a problem with the (prosecutors) serving a search warrant on the eve of trial," Lupas said about the Aug. 2 search warrant.

Solomon said when he met with prosecutors at the Hazleton Police Department on June 29 during the exchange of evidence, called discovery, he was told he was given "everything."

Solomon said he had been given discovery evidence every day since last Friday, including the "dumping" of 600 plus Instagram files Wednesday morning.

Solomon was also critical of prosecutors regarding a report involving a profile picture of Yendri, as he was given an redacted report but had been requesting an unredacted report since November.

First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross requested a two to three hour recess to allow Solomon and Sweigart time to review the 600 plus files but Lupas sent the jury home for the day, instructing everyone to return at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Lupas said he will permit Reyes-Cruz to be called to the witness stand again to be questioned with whatever Solomon learns from reviewing the 600 plus files.