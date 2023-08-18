Hazleton homicide trial resumes with shaky prosecution

Aug. 17—WILKES-BARRE — The homicide trial of Wellington Ramirez and Keliana Jiminez resumed before a Luzerne County jury Thursday after Judge David W. Lupas granted a day off to allow their attorneys, Theron J. Solomon and Caelie M. Sweigert, time to review in excess of 600 pages given to them unexpectedly by prosecutors Wednesday morning.

Ramirez, 28, of Freeland, and Jiminez, 21, of Hazleton, were charged by Hazleton City police for their role in the fatal shooting of Felix Dini, 22, and injuring Rochell Angel Reyes-Cruz, known as Chi Chi, in the area of 199 S. Wyoming St. on Oct. 7, 2022. Dini died three days later, Oct. 10, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Crystal Magno, who conducted the autopsy, testified Dini died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Solomon and Sweigert were provided the 600 plus pages of material by assistant district attorneys Daniel Mulhern, Anthony Cardone and Benjamin Green early Wednesday morning.

In reviewing several of the documents in the limited time he had, Solomon said the documents appear to contradict the testimony of the prosecution's key witness, Reyes-Cruz, who testified Tuesday.

Lupas said he will allow Reyes-Cruz to be called to testify a second time to be questioned by whatever Solomon learned from the 600 plus documents.

Reyes-Cruz was designated as a material witness earlier this week subject to bail conditions, which requires him to be available to testify when requested.

Reyes-Cruz, when he testified Tuesday, said he was with Dini driving to a store to purchase a video game controller when they stopped to buy marijuana. Reyes-Cruz said Dini got out of the vehicle and got into a scuffle with Ramirez.

Reyes-Cruz said he approached the fight when he heard Ramirez say, "shoot him," resulting in Jiminez getting a firearm she gave to a man known as "Yendri," a reported undocumented immigrant.

During Thursday morning's proceeding, Hazleton Police Det. Mario Howey testified to surveillance cameras in the area of South Wyoming and Noble streets where Dini and Reyes-Cruz suffered gunshot wounds.

With Howey on the witness stand, Green played video footage from cameras that showed a black Acura at the scene of the shooting and speeding away on Noble Street.

Testimony resumes Thursday afternoon.

Ramirez and Jiminez are charged with first degree murder, second degree murder, criminal solicitation to commit criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated assault.