Hazleton man, 79, sentenced for fondling woman

Mar. 2—WILKES-BARRE — A Hazleton man who grabbed the buttocks of a woman was sentenced to two years probation on Thursday.

Franklin Edward Schell, 79, of Hayes Street, was charged by state police at Hazleton after a 21-year-old woman reported he shoved his hands down her pants and grabbed her buttocks on Jan. 3, 2021, according to court records.

Schell claimed he helped the woman pull up her pants as skin was exposed while she was kneeling despite being asked, court records say.

The incident occurred at the woman's place of employment inside the Laurel Mall where Schell was a regular customer.

State police said the woman was doing inventory when Schell approached and placed his hand inside her waistband and grabbed her buttocks. Schell then whispered, "Don't worry, no one is looking," court records say.

State police said another employee overheard the conversation and the store's surveillance camera recorded the incident.

Schell was sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough on an indecent assault charge. He pled guilty to the charge Nov. 7.

Schell is required to register his address for 15 years as a sex offender under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.