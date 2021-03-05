Hazleton man charged for drug sales after undercover investigation

The Daily Beast

Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesAt least ten former staffers who worked for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are "queuing up" to cooperate with an investigation ordered by the queen into allegations that Meghan bullied her staff, it was claimed Thursday evening.The claim was made in the British newspaper the Mirror and is likely to be taken seriously as it was made by well-sourced royal reporter Russell Myers.Sources connected to the group, who have been assured of confidentiality as the investigation continues, said the staffers were considered to be "hugely professional and proud of their efforts" while working at Kensington Palace.One source told The Mirror, "A group of people are queuing up to be involved. They have been silent for too long and there is much to talk about."Meghan Markle Dismisses Bullying Allegations as Pre-Oprah 'Calculated Smear Campaign'It came after a report in the Daily Mail said that some alleged victims of workplace bullying by Meghan dub themselves the "Sussex Survivors Club" and are believed to be suffering a form of post-traumatic stress.The paper's royal reporter Rebecca English said that during a royal tour in Fiji, "I witnessed Meghan turn and 'hiss' at a member of her entourage, clearly incandescent with rage about something, and demand to leave. I later saw that same—female—highly distressed member of staff sitting in an official car, with tears running down her face. Our eyes met and she lowered hers, humiliation etched on her features."A bombshell report in The London Times Tuesday said that Meghan systematically bullied members of the staff and that her head of communications, Jason Knauf, was so appalled by Meghan's behavior that he put his concerns in writing to his superiors. That email was leaked to The Times.Buckingham Palace responded by ordering a full investigation into the bullying claims.Meghan's camp has been keen to point out that the complaints raised by Knauf were dropped. However, the Mirror's source said, "The complaint was considered and those members of staff were spoken to and given the option of taking it further. For whatever reason, they decided not to, possibly because they were still in their job and they were worried about the implications."A source close to the Sussexes told the Mirror of the palace probe: "The first we heard about this was via the press—this is a whole tit-for-tat scenario. It's not a complaint we haven't heard anything but it's very hard to know what the process is. If this was a private company, we've effectively already been fired and I'm not entirely sure what any process could be."A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry declined to comment to The Daily Beast.