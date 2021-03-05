Hazleton man charged for drug sales after undercover investigation

Amanda Christman, Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 5—Pennsylvania State Police say they found methamphetamine in a man's bedroom during a drug investigation.

Joshua M. Conti, 30, Hazleton, was arrested after a search warrant was served at his home Tuesday. He faces two felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver and lone misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia by the vice/narcotics unit.

Magisterial District Judge Joseph Zola, Hazleton, denied bail during his Tuesday arraignment, citing the seriousness of the charges and that he was out on bail on another criminal case and violated those bail conditions with re-arrest. According to court records, he posted $10,000 bail Nov. 16 after Hazleton police charged him with receiving stolen property, a firearms violation, resisting arrest and other violations following a Nov. 10 incident. He awaits a March 12 preliminary hearing in that case.

Arrest papers in the new case state Conti was the subject of an undercover drug investigation which involved the use of surveillance during two controlled purchases of methamphetamine in late February. The alleged sales happened at his home, 755 Roosevelt St.

By Monday, investigators obtained a search warrant for the property and served it the next morning at 6, finding Conti in a second floor bedroom. Also in the bedroom was a round plate with a small amount of methamphetamine, a 4-gram (about 0.14 ounce) bag of methamphetamine, scale and drug paraphernalia, which Conti admitted were his, troopers said.

Contact the writer: achristman@standardspeaker.com; 570-501-3584

