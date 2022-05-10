Hazleton man faces charges in overdose death

May 10—HAZLETON — City police arrested a man Monday in connection to a drug overdose death that occurred in August of 2021.

Neal Forte, 55, of Hazleton was taken into custody without incident after a yearlong investigation determined that he dealt a fatal dose of heroin to an unidentified female last year.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department:

Officers were dispatched to a residence on Seybert Street on August 28, 2021, for a reported overdose.

At the residence, the female victim was found unresponsive in the bathroom. Several doses of Narcan administered in an attempt to revive the victim were unsuccessful, and she was later pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton.

Autopsy results revealed that the victim died as the result of a fentanyl overdose. Investigators were able to identify Forte as the one who provided the individual with the dose of fentanyl which led to her death.

A warrant was obtained for Forte's arrest, and he was taken into custody on Monday.

Arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Joseph Zola on felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Forte was denied bail due to the seriousness of the charges and because of his criminal history, according to court documents.

Forte was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility and will await a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 23.