Hazleton man who fled from police with snake pleads guilty

Patrick Kernan, The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 19—WILKES-BARRE — A Hazleton man who was arrested last summer after allegedly leading officers on a foot chase with a snake in hand has pleaded guilty to some of the charges against him.

Evan Michael Mendofik, 35, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday before Luzerne County Judge Michael T. Vough on one count each of flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest and providing a false ID to law enforcement, all misdemeanor counts.

Mendofik was arrested last July after he was observed holding a snake outside Penn City Market on Powersport Road in Hazleton.

An officer asked why he was holding the snake, and Mendofik said he grabbed it because he didn't want anyone to get bitten. He said he may have gotten bitten and wasn't sure if it was venomous.

Mendofik said he was waiting for a ride from a friend, but could not identify who his friend was or where he was going. An officer asked him to drop the snake, and Mendofik refused and ran.

Mendofik was stunned with a Taser while trying to climb over a fence, still holding the snake.

Vough set Mendofik's sentencing date for May 14. Records show he is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.

------

Recommended Stories

  • Netherlands sees biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases since early January: ANP

    Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands jumped by around 7,400 in the past 24 hours, marking the biggest increase since early January, Dutch Justice minister Ferd Grapperhaus told the national news agency ANP on Friday. On Tuesday they said that around 75% of all new cases were now of the variant first discovered in Britain late last year. The big jump in infections comes just two days after Prime Minister Mark Rutte's conservative party won general elections, in a result seen as an endorsement of his handling of the pandemic, despite a persistently high rate of infections and a slow rollout of vaccinations.

  • The Backstory: In Georgia, murders, misogyny and racism intertwined tragically

    "While people were debating what this guy's motives were, what defines a hate crime, my community was weeping. It was breaking us."

  • Topps removes Garbage Pail Kids collectible sticker card featuring bruised BTS after backlash

    Manufacturing company Topps shared their limited edition Grammy-themed Garbage Pail Kids sticker collection on Tuesday, featuring Garbage Pail Kid versions of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, and other nominees. But the BTS one stood out because of its problematic, ill-timed depiction of the K-pop group. The sticker card, titled “Bopping K-Pop”, features the BTS members in a Whack-A-Mole game, with bruised faces and stitches. The announcement of the sticker cards came on the same day that a white terrorist was arrested for allegedly killing eight people—including six of Asian descent—at three Atlanta-area spas. The mass shooting is thought to be a hate crime targeting Asian women.

  • Texas restaurant manager stabbed in dispute over mask policy

    An arrest warrant has been issued after a Jack in the Box shift manager in League City was stabbed three times. The manager was treated and released.

  • African leaders say Europe's stop-go approach to the AstraZeneca vaccine has made their rollouts harder

    This will "clearly not be helpful" to public confidence in the vaccine, the director of Africa CDC said on Thursday.

  • New York Man Kept Sharks in Pool in His Basement

    When authorities made a search in 2017 at the Dutchess County, New York, home of a man who had recently been stopped in Georgia with five small sharks in the back of his truck, they found seven sandbar sharks swimming in an aboveground pool in his basement. Then they found the carcasses of two leopard sharks and a hammerhead shark, and the snout of an endangered smalltooth sawfish, authorities said. The man, Joshua Seguine, 40, of LaGrangeville, New York, pleaded guilty this week to a charge of illegal possession of the fish with the intent to sell them and was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, the New York attorney general’s office said in a statement. The case drew attention to an underground market whose clients include professional athletes, entertainers and others with the means and the desire to keep exotic fish as pets. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Seguine was arrested in July 2017 in Georgia on charges of driving without a license and possessing five small sharks in a tank in the back of his truck, according to the New York attorney general’s office. Seguine admitted at the time that he was planning to take the sharks to New York and sell them, along with other live sharks he had at his home, authorities said. After the New York Department of Environmental Conservation was informed of Seguine’s arrest in Georgia, the department started its own investigation, authorities said. Investigators learned that Seguine operated a business named Aquatic Apex Life LLC and that he offered sharks for sale on the website MonsterFishKeepers.com. Seguine could not be reached for comment. It was not clear if he had a lawyer. The New York attorney general’s office noted in its statement that the sandbar shark is a protected species under state law. In addition to the sandbar sharks, which the Department of Environmental Conservation said were found in a 15-foot aboveground pool in the basement, the search of Seguine’s home also turned up the snout of a smalltooth sawfish. The smalltooth sawfish, which can grow up to 16 feet long and has a flat snout edged with teeth, was the first marine fish to be protected under the Endangered Species Act in 2003, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It is legal to own sharks, which have become a status symbol of sorts for celebrities like Tracy Morgan, although the owning of protected species is prohibited. Ken Moran, the founder of a South Carolina-based business called Shark Supply, said private sellers often broke the law, selling to clients who cannot guarantee a safe home for the sharks. “I refuse to sell to people if they can’t provide an adequate system,” Moran said, adding that his insistence on selling sharks only to buyers who can properly house them had cost him business over the years. Moran said he vetted his clients, including entertainers, athletes and designers, to ensure the sharks would be kept in an appropriately sized tank with a proper filtration system. If those standards can be promised, then Moran will move forward with the sale. “Life in a 20-foot tank, where they don’t have to worry about being eaten, that’s a pretty wonderful life,” Moran said. Sharks, especially younger ones, are often killed by predators in the ocean, he said, but they can also quickly die if they’re not cared for properly. Moran declined to speculate when asked how much Seguine’s sharks would have sold for, out of fear that it might encourage further illegal sales of sharks. Sarah Hameed, a senior scientist with the Marine Conservation Institute, said that any time a shark dies in the wrong setting, it is detrimental to the environment. “Killing sharks is certainly bad for the future of the species,” Hameed said. Biologists from the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead, New York, and the New York Aquarium in Coney Island assisted with the search of Seguine’s home and property and were able to move the sandbar sharks to the Coney Island aquarium, the attorney general’s office said. “Let this serve as a loud and clear message: We will not tolerate anyone who preys on protected species to line their pockets,” New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, said in a statement. “My office will continue to enforce the laws that safeguard our wildlife, and we will hold accountable those who violate them.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Video shows thieves roll out of dealership front doors with four Harleys

    The stolen Harley-Davidson motorcycles are estimated to be worth more than $95,000.

  • Woman who led rally ahead of Capitol insurrection hosting new major summit featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Four-day event hosted by woman who peddled conspiracies about the 2020 race will focus in part on ‘election integrity’

  • McCarthy calls for Eric Swalwell's removal from Intel Committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy presents a resolution to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee due to his ties to a suspected Chinese spy.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • What is happening with migrant children at the southern US border?

    More than 13,000 migrant children are in US custody in a surge of arrivals to the US-Mexico border.

  • Covid: Bahraini prince takes AstraZeneca vaccine on Everest trip

    Nepal's drug regulators launched an investigation after a Bahraini royal brought in AstraZeneca doses.

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:Delaying second COVID-19 vaccine doses will make supplies last longer but comes with risksA majority of vaccine skeptics plan to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, a study suggests, and that could be a big problem William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.

  • Sharon Stone said a producer asked her to sleep with a costar to improve their on-screen chemistry

    In her new memoir, Stone details several exploitative incidents in her career, including being asked to sit in a director's lap.

  • Death of a Zulu king: 'He is planted, not buried'

    Photos of Goodwill Zwelithini's funeral - an insight into how a powerful South African monarch is mourned.

  • Cuomo made one aide cry by ridiculing her haircut and made fun of a male staffer for being 'fat,' new report says

    The New Yorker shares how Cuomo fostered a bullying work environment that kept women from speaking out.

  • Germany warns vaccinations alone will not contain COVID-19 third wave

    Germany's health minister warned on Friday there was not enough vaccine in Europe to contain the COVID-19 third wave, as the country sought to get its rollout back on track following a three-day pause in using the AstraZeneca shot. Case numbers have been rising in Germany, driven by an easing of restrictions in recent weeks just as a more transmissible variant of the virus has spread, underlining the need to accelerate vaccinations to protect the vulnerable. Health Minister Jens Spahn defended the suspension, which was lifted on Thursday after European Union regulators said the benefits outweighed the risk, as providing transparency.

  • A man was found guilty of keeping live sharks in a pool in his basement with plans to sell them on the underground exotic fish market

    Investigators were tipped off after the man was arrested in Georgia with five sharks in the back of his truck.

  • Biden White House Sandbags Staffers, Sidelines Dozens for Pot Use

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/ Photos GettyDozens of young White House staffers have been suspended, asked to resign, or placed in a remote work program due to past marijuana use, frustrating staffers who were pleased by initial indications from the Biden administration that recreational use of cannabis would not be immediately disqualifying for would-be personnel, according to three people familiar with the situation.The policy has even affected staffers whose marijuana use was exclusive to one of the 14 states—and the District of Columbia—where cannabis is legal. Sources familiar with the matter also said a number of young staffers were either put on probation or canned because they revealed past marijuana use in an official document they filled out as part of the lengthy background check for a position in the Biden White House.In some cases, staffers were informally told by transition higher-ups ahead of formally joining the administration that they would likely overlook some past marijuana use, only to be asked later to resign.“There were one-on-one calls with individual affected staffers—rather, ex-staffers,” one former White House staffer affected by the policy told The Daily Beast. “I was asked to resign.”“Nothing was ever explained” on the calls, they added, which were led by White House Director of Management and Administration Anne Filipic. “The policies were never explained, the threshold for what was excusable and what was inexcusable was never explained.”In February, NBC News reported the White House intended—for some candidates—to waive the requirement that all potential appointees in the Executive Office of the President be able to obtain a “top secret” clearance. The rules about past marijuana use and eligibility for the clearance vary, depending on the agency: For the FBI, an applicant can’t have used marijuana in the past three years; at the NSA, it’s only one. The White House, however, largely calls its own shots, and officials at the time told NBC News that as long as past use was “limited” and the candidate wasn’t pursuing a position that required a security clearance, past use may be excused.Asked about the policy and its effect on the administration’s staffing, a White House spokesperson disputed the number of affected staff, but said the Biden administration is “committed to bringing the best people into government—especially the young people whose commitment to public service can deepen in these positions,” and noted that the White House’s approach to past marijuana use is much more flexible than previous administrations.“The White House’s policy will maintain the absolute highest standards for service in government that the president expects from his administration, while acknowledging the reality that state and local marijuana laws have changed significantly across the country in recent years,” the spokesperson added. “This decision was made following intensive consultation with career security officials and will effectively protect our national security while modernizing policies to ensure that talented and otherwise well-qualified applicants with limited marijuana use will not be barred from serving the American people.”A candidate’s personal drug history, barring past convictions for possession, is largely based on the honor system, as well as supplemental interviews with family and friends by the FBI—although lying on the 136-page SF-86 form is a felony, and effectively bars a candidate from ever working for a federal agency. Over the years, some rules have been relaxed or altogether eliminated (the existence of nude photos of a candidate are no longer automatically disqualifying, for example).Some of these dismissals, probations and remote work appointments could have potentially been a result of inconsistencies that came up during the background-check process, where a staffer could have, for example, misstated the last time they used marijuana. The effect of the policy, however, would be the same: The Biden White House would be punishing various staffers for violating thresholds of past cannabis use that would-be staffers didn’t know about.Previous drug use can pose problems for obtaining a security clearance. While practices across the federal government vary, in general agencies may consider the type, frequency, and recency of drug use as mitigating factors when granting a clearance.Past Pot Smoking Won’t Bar Some Applicants From White House RolesThe Biden administration has attempted to modernize the White House’s personnel policy as it relates to past marijuana use, which has disproportionately affected younger appointees and those from states where marijuana has been decriminalized or legalized. (Marijuana, of course, remains illegal in the eyes of the federal government.) The number of allowable instances of past marijuana use was increased from the Trump and Obama administrations—a reflection of the drug’s widespread use—and the White House approved limited exemptions for candidates whose positions don’t require security clearances. Those employees, like all those at the White House, must commit to not using marijuana while serving in the federal government and must submit to random drug testing.The president, however, remains the final authority on who can receive a clearance, and the chief executive can overrule agency judgments on eligibility, as President Donald Trump did when he granted his son-in-law Jared Kushner a top-secret clearance over the objections of the intelligence community and his own counsel.“I find it absurd that, in 2021, marijuana use is still part of a security clearance background check,” Tommy Vietor, a veteran of the 2008 Obama team who subsequently worked as a National Security Council spokesperson, said Thursday. “To me, marijuana use is completely irrelevant when you’re trying to decide whether an individual should be trusted with national security information.”In past administrations, White House staff have also had their applications denied, or the jobs they’d started abruptly yanked, because of marijuana use. In the earliest days of the Trump era, multiple people—some mid-tier, some more senior-level—had jobs they had already accepted pulled by White House brass after flunking urine tests that showed signs of recent marijuana use, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The marijuana policy has tripped up the appointments of even senior White House officials in past administrations. Ben Rhodes, a former deputy national security adviser in the Obama White House, wrote in his memoir that his interim security clearance was initially denied because of past marijuana use. Alyssa Mastromonaco, who served as deputy chief of staff for operations in the Obama administration and has a self-described “love of the ganj,” wrote in Vice in 2017 that, after filling out her SF-86, she “went home and flushed all the pot I had stashed in my underwear drawer.”In the end, Mastromonaco was allowed to join the administration, she wrote, “but I was randomly drug-tested pretty much once a month for the first year, and regularly after that.”But would-be staffers in the Biden administration whose dream jobs were derailed by an opaque system now feel their own truthfulness has been used against them.“It’s exclusively targeting younger staff and staff who came from states where it was legal,” the former staffer said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gleefully Mocks Trump Wax Figure Getting Punched Out

    ABCIn lieu of going after Don Jr. for getting all QAnon-y and accusing President Biden of “sniffing” children or taking shots at Donald Trump’s ashen, paunchy post-presidential look, Jimmy Kimmel dedicated a chunk of his Thursday night monologue to a rather funny story involving the former president, who has been hiding out at his Florida country club Mar-a-Lago and participating in charity grifts since leaving office in disgrace during a deadly pandemic he did little to curb, and after an insurrectionist coup he helped incite.According to the San Antonio Express-News, Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks, a wax-museum offshoot of Madame Tussaud’s in San Antonio, Texas, was forced to remove its rendering of Donald Trump because visitors would repeatedly punch it.“Here’s a fun story involving our previous president. A place called Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio had to remove its sculpture of Donald Trump because people kept punching it in the face. Every day, someone would punch the wax figure in the face,” said a smiling Kimmel.As the Express-News reported, guests “‘punched and scratched the figure, inflicting so much damage that management had it pulled from public view,’ said Clay Stewart, regional manager for Ripley Entertainment, which owns the wax museum.”“When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” Stewart told the publication.Trevor Noah Denounces ‘Racist’ Massage Parlor Shooting in Powerful SpeechOf course, it struck Kimmel as odd that Trump’s was the figure being vandalized so aggressively, given that his likeness was situated between two dictators: Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.“This should tell you something—look at the other two guys he’s posed with: Putin and Kim Jong-un. And the one getting punched in the face every day? Trump!” cracked Kimmel. “It’s our own guy. And what a likeness… why he has Heather Locklear’s hair, I don’t know.”“Anyway, because of all the violent attacks, they had to take the statue down,” he added. “That’s a shame. Why not just fill it with candy and give everyone a bag?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.