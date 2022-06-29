Hazleton man pleads guilty to child sex charges from early 2000s

Jun. 29—WILKES-BARRE — A two decade old child sexual assault case is nearing an end as the suspect, who once was listed on the state police Most Wanted list, pleaded guilty to related offenses.

Angel Emilio Colon, 63, was charged by state police at Hazleton with sexually assaulting a then 10-year-old girl and taking inappropriate pictures of the child from 2000 through 2002, according to court records.

State police learned of the assaults and pictures when a roll of 35mm film was developed at Wal Mart in Hazle Township on Aug. 23, 2002, court records say.

Investigators questioned the girl who claimed Colon forced her to pose for him. Days after she was asked about the pictures, the girl reported Colon had been sexually assaulting her for years, according to court records.

Colons was arrested twice and jailed for lack of $125,000 total bail during 2002.

Former Luzerne County judge Michael T. Conahan reduced Colon's bail to $25,000 on Jan. 29, 2003.

Several days later, Feb. 3, 2003, Colon was released from jail when he posted bail and never appeared for trial that was scheduled June 23, 2003.

Colon's whereabouts were unknown for nearly 17 years until the U.S. Marshals Service announced he was captured in the Dominican Republic in December 2020. At one point during Colon's flight, he appeared on the state police Most Wanted list in 2018.

Colon was extradited to Luzerne County in August 2021.

His lawyer, Joseph Yeager, filed motions to have the two criminal cases dismissed citing the speedy trial law.

President Judge Michael T. Vough denied the request.

Colon was scheduled for trial this week before Vough but opted to plead guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of children and a single count of aggravated assault. Prosecutors withdrew other charges, including rape and sexual assault, against Colon.

Vough ordered an evaluation of Colon by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offender Assessment Board to determine if he meets the criteria as a violent sexual offender.

Colon is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 4. He remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.