Hazleton man riding mini bike leads police on chase

Jill Whalen, Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.
·1 min read

Apr. 12—A Hazleton man was jailed after he allegedly led city police on a chase while on his mini bike Saturday night.

Police said they received a complaint just before midnight regarding two men riding mini bikes in the 400 block of Samuels Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the duo near South Poplar and East Buttonwood streets.

Police attempted to stop one of the bikers, Franklin Castillo Mateo, 21, but he fled for several blocks. Officers took him into custody near Beech Street Playground.

He was charged with fleeing or eluding police and multiple traffic violations.

