Hazleton man sentenced to federal time in drug case

Mar. 17—A Hazleton man will spend seven years in prison for heroin and fentanyl trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Yilber Rosario, 32, will also serve four years of supervised release following the 84-month prison sentence imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion.

Rosario conspired with others to distribute about 200 grams of heroin (the equivalent of about 2,000 individual doses) and about 350 grams of fentanyl from February 2019 through July 2019, Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, said.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and its state and local partners, including the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffery St John prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods and is part of a district-wide initiative to combat the nationwide epidemic of heroin.

