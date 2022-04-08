Hazleton man sentenced in fentanyl overdose death

Apr. 8—WILKES-BARRE — A Hazleton man pled guilty Thursday to delivering fentanyl that resulted in the death of his friend in 2019.

Jose Emanuel Contes, 33, was immediately sentenced by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough to four-to-eight years in state prison followed by two years probation.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin and Hazleton police say Contes provided fentanyl to Ryan Malloy on Jan. 26, 2019.

Malloy's body was found in a vehicle parked across from Contes' residence at 694 Seybert St. Police said Malloy was dead for about 10 hours before his body was found.

Toxicology test results revealed Malloy died from an overdose of fentanyl, McLaughlin said.

Malloy's mother at the time told police her son had been battling a heroin addiction and was clean for several years. She identified Contes as a life-long friend and her son's drug dealer, according to court records.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Contes pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and separate counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (fentanyl).

McLaughlin said Contes was involved in multiple fentanyl deliveries in the Hazleton area.

About two weeks after Malloy was found dead, Contes was accused of selling fentanyl during an undercover investigation, court records say.

Contes was given credit for 1,001 days time served in jail since his arrest in 2019.