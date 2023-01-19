Hazleton man sentenced for laundering money and trafficking drugs

Jan. 18—SCRANTON — A man from Hazleton was sentenced to federal prison for money laundering and drug trafficking.

Joshua Sweet, 32, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani to 37 months in federal prison.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Sweet pled guilty to two felony counts of money laundering and drug trafficking. Between October 2016 and May 2018, Sweet manufactured, distributed and possessed with the intent to manufacture and distribute oxycodone, methylphenidate, tramadol, fentanyl, methamphetamine, alprzolam, lysergic acid diethylamide, cocaine, marijuana and psilocin.

Sweet also engaged in money laundering by engaging in transactions intended to promote his drug trafficking and conceal the nature, location, source and ownership of the proceeds of the illegal sales of controlled substances, Karam stated.

Sweet exchanged more than $200,000 in bitcoin, proceeds from the sale of controlled substances, for cash through an unlicensed remitter.

During the investigation, bitcoin, gold bars and cash valued at approximately $100,000 was seized from Sweet.

The case was investigated by the Homeland Security Investigations and Hazleton City Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean A. Camoni prosecuted the case.