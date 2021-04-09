Hazleton man sentenced for selling methamphetamine

Apr. 9—A Hazleton man was sentenced to 78 months in prison for his role in a drug conspiracy.

Alex Pazmino's sentencing will be followed by a four-year term of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

He was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani for conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

Pazmino, 36, was arrested after receiving a "significant shipment" of the drug from California on April 29, 2016, said Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

He pleaded guilty to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy and at sentencing the court found he was responsible for conspiring to distribute over 1.5 kilograms (about 3.30 pounds) of methamphetamine, according to a news release.

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffery St. John prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.

