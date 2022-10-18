Hazleton police charge man with sexually assaulting two girls

Oct. 18—HAZLETON — A man from Orlando, Fla., was arraigned Monday on allegations he sexually assaulted two girls when he lived in Hazleton three years ago.

Jose Manuel Irizarry Perez, 40, sexually assaulted the girls when he lived on Peace Street from May 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2019, according to court records.

Police in court records say they initiated an investigation when a girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at a child advocacy center in Massachusetts.

As police investigated, they learned about a second girl who was questioned by a forensic interviewer at a child advocacy center in Pittsburgh.

The two girls formerly lived in Hazleton.

During the interviews, the girls claimed Perez told them not to tell anyone about the alleged assaults.

Details of the alleged offenses are listed in the criminal complaint.

Perez was arraigned on four counts of indecent assault, two counts of aggravated indecent assault and one count each of endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.