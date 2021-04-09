Hazleton police charge man with vehicle theft, hit-and-run

Apr. 9—Hazleton police stopped a vehicle going fast on Thursday afternoon and charged the driver with possessing a stolen vehicle and leaving an accident, which sent another person to the hospital.

Xavier Gomez, 34, also is charged with accidents involving injuries when the driver isn't licensed, accidents involving unattended property, driving with a suspended license and having an open container of alcohol.

Police said Gomez was in an accident near Green and Wyoming streets before they stopped him at West Oak and Vine streets at 2:20 p.m.

Gomez, who earlier failed to appear in court for a warrant on charges of receiving stolen property, was sent to Luzerne County prison.

