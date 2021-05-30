Hazleton police settle federal complaint about serving limited English speakers

May 30—Hazleton police resolved a federal complaint by agreeing to train every officer to interact with people who have limited understanding of English.

The Department of Justice will provide trainers to teach police about standard operating procedures that Hazleton developed to offer language services.

When the police encounter or receive a dispatch from a person of limited English proficiency, the procedures say a bilingual officer will respond if one is available. Otherwise, police can contact an interpreter with a cell phone.

Four of Hazleton's 40 officers speak Spanish well enough to interpret, and one of them generally is available to respond even if off duty, Chief Brian Schoonmaker said.

"We're trying to go above and beyond," he said.

In Hazleton, 53.9% of people older than 5 spoke a language other than English at home between 2015 and 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated.

The agreement recognizes that Hazleton has increased and recruited bilingual officers since the complaint was filed in 2015 during the tenure of a previous mayor and police chief.

"Probably 90% of what they asked, we were already doing," Schoonmaker said. On May 21, he and Mayor Jeff Cusat signed the agreement, which the Justice Department made public on Friday.

"We tried to buckle down and get it taken care of," Schoonmaker said.

Hazleton and the Justice Department entered the agreement to avoid the burden and cost of further investigation, and the agreement is not an admission of wrongdoing by the city or police.

The agreement said police only will use informal interpreters such as bystanders or relatives in emergencies. Police won't ask family members to interpret during incidents of domestic violence unless there is an immediate threat to life.

Police only will ask minor children to interpret in emergencies until an official interpreter arrives or telephones, and the procedures tell officers to be cautious about relying on the accuracy of children's interpreting.

Story continues

The complaint was filed on behalf of a man who said police used his young son and co-worker to communicate with him.

Community Justice Project filed the complaint and posted about the settlement on its Facebook page on Friday.

When the complaint was filed, Hazleton used interpreting services available to all Luzerne County law enforcement.

For court sessions, officers will request interpreters for defendants, victims and witnesses through the county's district attorney or district judge's offices, the new procedures say.

A bilingual officer will conduct formal interviews, which will be recorded, as will interviews with suspects.

Police will issue Miranda warnings in the suspect's language.

Schoonmaker said police have Miranda warnings and a variety of other forms in Spanish and English.

Traffic citations, however, are still only written in English.

When issuing traffic citations or notices for violating ordinances, police generally don't have to arrange for translation, the procedures say. But if officers believe circumstances might require them to issue a warning to avoid danger or allow them to forego issuing a violation, they are to contact a supervisor or provide translators.

"We don't want to be tying up traffic," Schoonmaker said. "If they have a misunderstanding, they can come back to City Hall and speak with a Spanish officer or language line."

The Justice Department provided flip books to help officers recognize a person's language. Rarely, the chief said, do officers meet people who speak languages other than English or Spanish. Police have tools to translate forms into various languages.

In the lobby of City Hall, police will post English and Spanish signs saying that language services are free. Police also will post procedures for language services and for filing complaints against them in Spanish and English.

Officers will note in case reports when they encounter people with limited English proficiency and what services were provided.

The chief or his designee as coordinator of language services will review those records and standard operating procedures at least twice a year. He will consider translating other forms to Spanish and ask for public input on changes to procedures.

Police will offer refresher courses in language procedures each year and provide training about those services to new officers.

To become an interpreter, officers must pass a test.

Schoonmaker said several officers are trying to learn Spanish and practice during casual conversations on their beats even if they're not ready for the test.

"That's a good thing," he said. "We encourage them."

Contact the writer: kjackson@standardspeaker.com; 570-501-3587