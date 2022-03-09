Hazleton shooting victim, 17, identified

Mar. 9—The Luzerne County Coroner's Office has released the name of a juvenile male who was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Hazleton.

Stanley Jimson, 17, of Hazleton was killed by a gunshot wound to the torso, according to a release issued Tuesday from the coroner's office.

Hazleton city police, along with officers from multiple surrounding municipalities as well as the Pennsylvania State Police, were called to the area of Beech Street and South Wyoming Street around 1 a.m. on Sunday for a reported shooting incident.

Two gunshot victims were discovered on the scene and transported for medical attention, while three others arrived at local hospitals in separate vehicles, according to a release issued shortly after the incident by officers from Hazleton City.

Jimson was pronounced dead at 1:37 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton, according to the coroner's report. There's no word at this time on the conditions of the other four gunshot victims.

An autopsy performed Monday by Dr. Charlie Siebert determined Jimson's cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the torso. The manner of Jimson's death was ruled a homicide.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Hazleton City Police Department. The state police Troop N Forensic Services Unit assisted in crime scene processing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Hazleton City Det. Dave Rodick at 570-233-0863, or to call 911.

A GoFundMe created in memory of Stanley and to assist his family with funeral and memorial expenses can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/to-help-with-stanleys-funeral-and-memorial-costs.