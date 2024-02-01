Hazmat called to tanker truck rollover in Washington County

A tanker truck rolled over in Washington County Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the 2900 block of S Bridge Road in Buffalo Township at 8:50 a.m., emergency dispatchers tell Channel 11.

Dispatch also said a hazmat team was called to the scene.

Dispatch said there’s no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

