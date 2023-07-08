Hazmat crews respond to sunken boat on Allegheny River

Hazmat crews were called to the Allegheny River on Friday evening for a sinking boat.

According to Pittsburgh police, crews responded to the 500 block of North Shore Drive just after 5 p.m.

Hazmat teams deployed a boom to contain spilling fuel.

No one was hurt.

Police said a towing company is working to remove the boat.

