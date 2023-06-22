Leaking package prompts hazmat response, evacuation of Boston post office

A leaking package prompted a massive hazmat response and the evacuation of a post office in Boston on Thursday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a suspicious object at the post office on Talbot Avenue in the city’s Dorchester section just before 8 a.m. ordered everyone out of the building, according to the Boston Police Department.

In a statement, the United States Postal Service said, “Apparently there was an unidentified liquid that was leaking from a package with a strange odor and, out of an abundance of caution, the Fire Department Hazmat team was called in to investigate the source and determine if there was any hazard to employees.”

It was later determined that “some type of environmental bug spray” was to blame and that no one was in danger, the Postal Service said.

Video from the scene showed multiple Boston Fire Department vehicles parked in the area as crews assessed the situation.

Workers and customers were allowed back into the building about two hours after the evacuation.

An investigation is ongoing.

The scene on Talbot ave at the Post office after a suspicious object led to its evacuation. Waiting on more information. #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/rh6gC9zZFI — Scott Tetreault (@BostonNewsMan) June 22, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW