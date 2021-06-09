Hazmat incident reported at FBI building near Baltimore after unknown chemical became airborne

FILE: The seal of the F.B.I. hangs in the Flag Room at the bureau's headquarters March 9, 2007 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

An unknown chemical "became aerosolized" at an FBI building in Milford Mill, Maryland.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and two others were evaluated at the scene.

One person was hospitalized after an unknown chemical "became aerosolized" at an FBI building in Maryland, Baltimore County Fire said.

The incident happened at the FBI Building in Milford Mill, Maryland, a suburb of Baltimore, on Wednesday afternoon, the fire department said.

Fire crews, EMS, and hazmat personnel were all called to the scene.

The person taken to the hospital had minor injuries, Baltimore County Fire told WJZ. Two other people were evaluated at the scene but their current conditions are unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

