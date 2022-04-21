Hazmat situation in Windsor sends several to hospitals, witnesses say

Apr. 21—WINDSOR — At least eight people were taken to area hospitals after being overcome by an unknown substance after the police and fire departments responded to a hazmat situation at 1066 Plymouth St., witnesses said.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was assisting Windsor police and fire departments with a chemical investigation inside a residence, spokesman Will Healey said.

Local fire and police departments responded to a hazmat situation around 11:30 a.m. at the raised ranch home.

Sewers near the home were blocked with pads, though no water or drainage was apparent in the area.

Witnesses saw police carry a large, stuffed garbage bag from the scene.

Police tape stretched between two stop signs on Plymouth Street blocked access to a portion of the road.

Marc Brookens, 49, who lives in the neighborhood, said he had to take a detour around the scene of the incident while walking his brown pit bull, Loki.

Brookens said the house on Plymouth Street, where people in hazmat suits could be seen exiting, was the first one he looked at when he was trying to move into Windsor about 18 years ago.

