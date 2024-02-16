Hazmat spill closes I-55 southbound lanes in southwest suburbs, officials say

Southbound lanes on Interstate 55 in the southwest suburbs were closed Friday morning after a hazmat spill, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police.

The State Police said a disabled semi-truck on the right shoulder was leaking hydrogen peroxide from its trailer a quarter of a mile north of LaGrange Road near Hodgkins. The leak began about 8:07 a.m. Fire service agencies and a hazmat clean-up crew were on scene, authorities said.

I-55 northbound was open to traffic, although there was “considerable” congestion in the area, State Police said, while recommending that motorists take alternative routes.