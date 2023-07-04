The hazy history of Nathan's hot dog eating contest

The Fourth of July marks Independence Day in the US. It is also the biggest day of the year for competitive hot dog eating.

The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest has returned to Coney Island, New York, attracting thousands of spectators.

Falling each year on 4 July, the contest challenges eaters to polish off as many frankfurters and buns as they can in under 10 minutes.

It has become a tradition synonymous with US Independence Day itself thanks to its patriotic origin story.

That story, however, has been refuted in recent years.

Still, the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest remains one of the most famous and beloved eating competitions in both the US and around the world.

Dubbed the "Olympics of competitive eating", the contest attracts fans from across the US, with an estimated 35,000 people expected to view the competition in-person on Tuesday.

It takes place each Independence Day in Coney Island in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, at the site of the first-ever Nathan's Famous hot dog stand.

Part of that connection is due to the legend that surrounds the origins of the contest - a legend that continues to be told even though it has since been disputed.

The story goes that on 4 July 1916 - the year Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs was founded - four European immigrants were arguing about who amongst them is more American. They decided to settle it with a hot dog eating contest.

Irish immigrant Jim Mullen won after eating 13 hot dogs, according to archives of the International Federation of Competitive Eating. Thus, the annual contest was born.

But according to Nathan's Famous' website, the first recorded contest occurred more than 50 years later in 1972, though the site also carries the story of what it calls the "legend" of the contest's beginnings.

Joey Chestnut (L) and Miki Sudi (R) are the reigning champions of Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. They returned in 2023 to defend their titles

A press agent by the name of Mortimer Matz later told the New York Times in 2010 that the contest's origin story was, in fact, fiction.

"In Coney Island pitchman style, we made it up," Mr Matz said.

He and another public relations colleague, Max Rosey, decided to market the contest as a quintessential American story dating back to the company's founding.

When the New York Times inquired in 2010, a Nathan's spokesperson said the company had no evidence of the contest before Mr Matz and Mr Rosey got involved in the early 1970s.

Even with its hazy history, the competition itself has grown to be larger than life.

Top contestants have accomplished the impressive (and arguably astonishing) feat of eating some 16 pounds of hot dogs. That amounts to around 20,000 calories consumed in just 10 minutes, according to various estimates.

The competition is broadcast live on ESPN, with corporate sponsors like Coca-Cola, Netflix and Heinz. A separate category for women contestants was added in 2011.

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut from Kentucky is the reigning champion and record-holder at 76 hot dogs eaten. He has won the competition's coveted "bejewelled" mustard-yellow belt 15 times.

The women's reigning champion is Miki Sudo from Las Vegas, who holds the record for most hot dogs eaten in her category at 48.

Both Ms Sudo and Mr Chestnut are competing again on Tuesday. While she fell short of her record, Ms Sudo defended her title, beating the competition by eating 39 and a half hot dogs.