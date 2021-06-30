Hazzouri surrenders for arraignment, released on bail

Jun. 29—A Scranton dentist charged with groping a female patient over her clothing is free on bail while his court case proceeds.

Dr. Albert Hazzouri, 65, 1701 N. Washington Ave., turned himself in at the Lackawanna County Criminal Justice Center on Tuesday for arraignment by Magisterial District Judge Kipp Adcock on indecent assault and harassment charges.

Scranton police charged Hazzouri on Monday for allegedly grabbing the genitals of a female patient after a procedure last month. The Times-Tribune does not identify sex assault victims.

Hazzouri, represented Tuesday by attorney Ruth Lenahan, was released on $75,000 unsecured bail. In setting bail, Adcock noted Hazzouri is a lifelong resident who poses no risk of fleeing. Deputy District Attorney Sara Varela is prosecuting.

The investigation remains ongoing by the city police and county investigators, District Attorney Mark Powell said. Anyone with information should contact county Detective Chris Kolcharno at 570-963-6717 ext. 7461. Powell declined to say if they received any calls.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled 11:30 a.m. July 20.

— JOSEPH KOHUT