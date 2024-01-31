HB 420 would legalize recreational marijuana in Kentucky. Here's what the bill says

Could Kentucky legalize marijuana?

Rep. Rachel Roberts, D-Newport, thinks so. She introduced the aptly named House Bill 420 to applause on the House floor on Tuesday. The measure would fully legalize recreational marijuana in Kentucky.

If passed, Kentucky would join the growing list of states—including Ohio, Illinois, Missouri and Virginia —that have fully legalized recreational marijuana.

But in the Republican-controlled House, HB 420 is unlikely to gain traction. Rep. Keturah Herron of Louisville, a fellow Democrat, is HB 420's sole co-sponsor so far.

The proposal comes as Kentucky hammers out the details of its medical marijuana program, which is set to launch in 2025 after at least three years of legal and political wrangling.

What does HB 420 say?

HB 420 would legalize the possession, growth, processing, marketing, sale and use of marijuana for adults.

The measure would also prohibit employers from discriminating against adults who use cannabis legally outside working hours as long as the employee's performance is not impacted by the drug use.

The industry would be regulated by a newly created board that would oversee all aspects, including granting licenses for growing, processing and selling cannabis. The board would be housed in the Public Protection Cabinet.

People who have been convicted of misdemeanors for possession or delivery of marijuana would be able to have their records expunged for free.

Setting a tax rate on marijuana

If passed, the measure would impose a 9% excise tax on the sale of cannabis, both when a consumer purchases the product and when a cultivator sells the product to a business. That would start on July 1, 2025. After one year of the 9% rate, the board would be able to set the tax rate.

The state Treasury would create a "cannabis fund" for taxes, fees and fines collected under the measure.

That fund would be used to pay for the administration of the new law. After covering those costs, at least 30% of the money would be spent on the "Social Impact Council."

That council would be tasked with addressing "the impact of economic divestment, violence and historical overuse of criminal justice responses to community and individual needs" by funding scholarships and education programs for young people who have been impacted by substance abuse.

It also would create job training and re-entry programs for communities "historically targeted by drug law enforcement."

What about medical marijuana in Kentucky?

Last year the General Assembly passed a bill that would legalize marijuana possession and use for Kentuckians with certain medical conditions. That program is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2025. There are 21 conditions that would qualify someone to legally possess and purchase medical marijuana, and Gov. Andy Beshear would like to add 15 more.

That program is being administered by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, while the proposed recreational marijuana program would be administered by the Cabinet for Public Protection.

In March the cabinet will hold a public hearing regarding proposed regulations for the program.

Other marijuana laws in the General Assembly

Kentucky lawmakers have proposed several other measures related to marijuana this session. These include:

Senate Bill 32 would add language to existing state law to clarify what level of marijuana concentration in the system of a person driving a car qualifies as being "under the influence." The measure is sponsored by Sen. Johnnie Turner, R-Harlan.

House Bill 72 would exempt those 21 or older who are found to have a small amount of cannabis from civil or criminal penalty and allow expungement of criminal records for previous marijuana convictions. The bill is sponsored by Kulkarni.

House Bill 160, which would allow voters to decide whether to amend the Constitution to legalize the possession and sale of up to one ounce of cannabis. The bill is also sponsored by Kulkarni.

