HBCU Alums Launch First Black-Owned Alcohol Delivery Service

The first Black-owned alcohol delivery service is on the market and it of course was created by a pair of HBCU alums.

Navarros Grevious and Mikáel Pyles are Clark Atlanta University grads, fraternity brothers, and the owners of the alcohol industry’s latest game-changer, QuikLiq. The platform allows customers to purchase wine, beer, and spirit beverages from the comfort of their digital device and have them delivered to their front door.

“QuikLiq is a tech-forward digital marketplace that provides our customers with access to the best selection of wine, beer, and spirits, right from the comfort of their homes,” the company website says. “By partnering with the premier alcohol retailers along Miami Beach and throughout the US, we have set out to enhance the way our customers and retail partners interact through digital engagement. With just a click, we are bringing the essence of Miami Beach and all the great vibes that come with it, right to your home. ”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, QuikLiq currently only operates in Miami, but the company has plans of expanding into the state of Georgia in 2021, Black Business reports. Everything from premium tequilas, whiskey, mixers, and bubbly champagnes are available for order with delivery fees starting at $7.50.

The owners both have strong business experience with Grevious coming from a finance and accounting background. The company CEO tapped into his past studies and previous work as an external auditor for Deloitte when putting together his business model, AfroTech reports. Pyles, QuikLiq’s president and chief strategy officer, graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in business administration with a concentration in supply chain management. His past roles include working as a luxury real estate broker at a Manhattan-based firm and managing a $400 million portfolio after relocating to Minneapolis.

With QuikLiq on the market, you’ll be able to get your next Miami AirBnB turnup started off right.