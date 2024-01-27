HBCU student from Fayetteville named as an AT&T Black Rising Future Maker

When Jessella Gaymon graduated from Reid Ross Classical High School with a modified ceremony during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 or started college that August without having a college freshman dorm experience, she felt like it was "the end of the world with little opportunities.”

“My classmates and I lost a lot that last year of high school, and then my first year of college I felt like there was no hope, no motivation,” she said last week. “I’m glad everyone tried to make the best of what it was, but it really sucked.”

Despite feeling melancholy, Gaymon persevered.

As a senior mass communications major at North Carolina Central University, she is one of 25 students from a historically Black college or university nationwide named to AT&T’s Dream in Black Rising Future Makers Class.

Gaymon said national honor means a lot to her because she comes from a smaller town and goes to a smaller HBCU.

"I never thought I’d see my face associated with a million-dollar company like AT&T," she said. "They could pick any 25 students. For them to sit there and review 1,001 applications and look at mine and say, ‘This is the one,’ while watching videos and reading essays from other applications is incredible.”

The award honors HBCU students "from diverse backgrounds, demonstrating creativity, technical prowess, and a commitment to leave a legacy of impact on society," according to a news release.

Awardees receive $5,000 each, along with an AT&T tablet with one year of complimentary service, and access to a range of mentorship and advocacy opportunities in 2024.

Deciding on an HBCU

Gaymon knew she wanted to attend an HBCU, but attending North Carolina Central University was a last-minute decision, she said.

NCCU was one of the first colleges that accepted her. But, she said, wanting to keep her options open, she waited and was also accepted to Spelman College, an HBCU in Atlanta, Georgia.

The day before she needed to make a decision, she saw a high school classmate’s social media post about attending North Carolina Central, stating it was the best college for them to start their “own legacy.”

“I woke up and said, 'I’m going to Central and may go to Spelman for grad school,'” she said. “It was the best decision I ever made. Central is a family-oriented school. If I need someone in the middle of the night, I know I can call on them.”

Connecting

Gaymon said her first year of college didn’t start close-knit because of the pandemic. She lived off campus and tended to only associate with fellow students from Fayetteville.

However, an academic advisor encouraged her to meet other people and become a student leader at the start of her sophomore year.

“One of my mentors, who is an academic advisor at NCCU, told me ‘The fastest way to failure is to get through life on your own,’ and I thought about all the moments I caught myself failing, and they were when I was alone. It reminded me that you have to have a community and you have to have a village around you.”

The advice carried her through her past three years of college, she said.

Gaymon got involved in the Student Government Association, is in Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and is NCCU’s senior class president.

She said she strives to make connections, whether it’s with an employee at Chick-fil-A “who could later work in the corporate world,” or others on campus.

She said the relationships she built with NCCU’s past two recipients of the Rising Future Maker award led her to apply for the same honor.

“It means a lot when people see potential in you, and to be honest, if I had not gone to Central, I don’t think I would be in half the rooms I’ve been in,” she said.

Fayetteville native Jessella Gaymon was named to AT&T's 2023 Rising Future Makers class, which recognizes HBCU students.

The support and connections have encouraged Gaymon to take risks, she said.

Switching majors

During her junior year, Gaymon said, she switched majors.

“I come from a family of judges, police officers, military service and law, and when I first got to NC Central, I thought that was the route I was going to go down,” she said. “I was trying to keep the legacy going, but realized that wasn’t me.”

With interests in social media, photography and video, Gaymon decided to switch to a mass communications major with a public relations concentration.

The decision meant she’d spend an extra year at NCCU, graduating in December 2024 instead of last month, but it’s another decision she doesn’t regret.

She helps out with marketing for her sorority, the senior class council and was just accepted for an internship through the T. Howard Foundation, an organization with a mission of “increasing diversity in the media industry.”

“Just by following my heart, I’ve seen a lot of change in just a year,” she said. “I can keep my family legacy going by doing what I want to do while creating my own legacy. I’d rather be somewhere happy and giving the best work I can than being somewhere where it’s not my true passion.”

Optimistic about opportunities

Gaymon said that while she is still figuring out what she wants to do in the public relations field, she’s gravitating toward creativity through photography, videography and graphic design.

She may attend graduate school after NCCU or could start a small business, but helping others promote their passions will be at the core of what she decides, she said.

Compared to how she felt as a high school senior and college freshman, Gaymon said she now has faith that the right opportunity will present itself when it’s time.

“Even if it’s a day, two months or three years, whatever’s for me is there waiting,” she said. “I’m a strong believer in that.”

Fayetteville native Jessella Gaymon points to an AT&T billboard while visiting Dallas, Texas in December 2023. Gaymon was recognized by AT&T in December as one of the nation's top historically Black college and university students.

Gaymon, who has spent her life in North Carolina, said that AT&T sending her to Dallas for the ceremony opened her mind to consider going to other states,

“There’s something in my heart now about Texas, whether it’s Dallas or Houston, so we’ll see,” she said. “I feel like there’s something over there for me. Whenever an opportunity lands, I know I’ll be grateful.”

